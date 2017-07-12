Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th July full episode written update: Naira hears Suhasini and Surekha discussing about Keerti and Naksh

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th July full episode written update: Suhasini asks if they’ve seen any girl for Naksh. Kaveri says that a lot of proposals have come for him but he never agrees for it. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th July full episode written update: Suhasini asks if they’ve seen any girl for Naksh. Kaveri says that a lot of proposals have come for him but he never agrees for it.

Suhasini and Surekha are planning to go to Naira’s house. They want Naira to pack a lot of things in abundance for her parents and especially so much for Naksh. Naira is astounded with the way they’re acting. Kaveri and Bua Ma get to know that Naira is with Dadi, Luv and Kush. They’re surprised but happy to know that all of them are coming home. Kaveri is glad that they’re coming to meet them.

Keerti is sceptical about sending a friend request to Naksh, Dadi watches her. They enter Naira’s house and greet everyone so well. Everybody including Naira feel so shocked to see all the love. Even Naksh also asks Naira about why is Dadi acting so differently. Suhasini also eats the kachori and everyone is shocked to see that she agreed to have them, even though she’s very conscious. Naksh is warning that something weird is going to happen very soon. Naira makes a video of Dadi eating all that and sends it to Kartik. Even Kartik is shocked to see that video and calls Naira immediately. He said if this was photoshopped as how can Dadi eat all that.

Dadi sends the kids to play games. Bua Ma is also shocked to see how Suhasini is acting. Naira convinces Bua Ma to come outside. Suhasini meets her and greets her amazingly. All of them are happy to see the kids playing with Keerti and Naksh.

Suhasini asks if they’ve seen any girl for Naksh.

Kaveri says that a lot of proposals have come for him but he never agrees for it. Suhasini talks to Surekha that this is a prefect home for Keerti. Naira overhears them and Suhasini also looks at her in shock.

