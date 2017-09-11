Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th September full episode written update: Naira leaves to search for Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th September full episode written update: Naitik gets a phone call telling him that Kartik has met with an accident. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th September full episode written update: Naitik gets a phone call telling him that Kartik has met with an accident.

The Goenkas are unable to find Kartik and Manish alleges to inform police and the authorities. Suhasini is worrying about his safety and Akhilesh consoles her by saying that he will find her very soon. Luv Kush hug Suvarna hastily and some keys drop from the back of her saree. She doesn’t want Manish to look at those keys and picks them up when he gets distracted.

Naira is waiting and hoping for Kartik to come but her family calls her in to dance and celebrate. Suvarna prays for Kartik to come back to Naira as she must be waiting hopelessly. Police officers enter the house bearing bad news while the Goenkas get shocked. Naitik gets a phone call telling him that Kartik has met with an accident. He breaks down and tells this to Naksh when Naira overhears it. She keeps taking his name and faints on the spot.

The police inspector informs Naitik and Manish that Kartik is in coma because of the impact of the accident.

Manish and Naitik look through the door glass and see that the body lying on the bed isn’t Kartik’s. Naitik consoles him by saying that Kartik will be fine and he must’ve been robbed.

Naira wakes up and calls for Kartik. She keeps calling for him thinking that he’s hurt. She’s told that they’re searching for Kartik. All of them pray for Kartik.

Naitik and Manish go on to search for Kartik around the accident area with Naksh. Naira has also left to look for Kartik. Suhasini by mistake mentions that with the fast and fight, Naira shouldn’t have left. Bhabhi Maa asks why did she talk about a fight now that she has mentioned it. They get to know about the issue and Bhabhi Maa worries that why is God testing her children on their first Teej. Suvarna tells them to pray for their children instead of losing hopes as Naira will be able to bring back Kartik as always.

Naitik worries about Naira leaving the house in such a state but Akhilesh reminds them of their wedding day when Naira found him. They are hopeful that Naira will do the same this time and keep looking for him.

Naira reaches the spot and breaks down after looking at him thrashed with the tree.

