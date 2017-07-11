Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th July full episode written update: Kartik finds Suvarna’s bank statement misleading

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th July full episode written update: Dadi stops the fight between Manish and Kartik. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th July full episode written update: Dadi stops the fight between Manish and Kartik.

Suhasini is watching Keerti and Naksh having a good time together and she feels that this might be a good sign. Kaveri also says that she should be least worried about Keerti. Naksh and Keerti will find a good partner very soon. Dadi blesses Naksh and bids goodbye. Keerti is smiling while looking at Naksh going away, and Dadi feels glad after looking at her.

Naira is worried to talk to Kartik when she gets a message from him telling that he’s distracted from his work. She goes to his office to convince him to talk to her. She makes him sit on a chair and goes into the conference room. The room is dark so they don’t know that there is a meeting going on. Kartik’s father switches on the light and they feel embarrassed. They come out and Naira tries to earn his agreement. While running around the office, Kartik finds a bank statement showing that Suvarna has been sending lakhs to a charity in Mount Abu for 19 years now. His accountant also refuses to tell him more about this statement as its her personal account. Kartik starts off by saying that she’s double faced and is trying to steal the money. He wants to find out about this and show the reality to the whole family and especially his father. Naira understands that there might be a reason behind this so she convinces Kartik to not reveal anything. She takes him home when his father hears everything. Manish goes back home and asks Suvarna to clear Kartik’s doubt. He blatantly asks about the NGO she sends all this money to. He pushes her to answer them and clear everything. She takes the papers and gets teary. Naira asks him to leave all this but he shuts her up.

Kartik says that they don’t need any explanation so he can stop this. He says that this is their personal matter and he’s not at all interested in it. Kartik heads upstairs with Naira but Manish stops them. He wants them to listen to her. Kartik shouts and Manish says that he should listen to other’s explanations and not pass judgments. Dadi intervenes and says that this topic should be stopped. They cannot fight over money and if they have doubts, they’ll be cleared. She asks Suvarna to go in her room and Kartik walks out.

