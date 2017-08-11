Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Keerti and Yash get engaged

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Naksh asks Keerti to forget about her past and not let people’s gossip affect her. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Naksh asks Keerti to forget about her past and not let people’s gossip affect her.

The episode starts with Suvarna scolding Manish for drinking. Naira overhears Kartik and her cousin talking and realises that it was him who entered her room, last night. She applies ice on his feet when Akhilesh comes there to call her and she unwillingly leaves. There Yash’s mother is praising Keerti’s jewellery and Bua Dadi asks if Aditya’s family kept the old jewellery but Suhasini argues back when Naksh has to intervene and asks them to focus on Keerti’s happiness.

Naira writes something and throws it at Kartik but it falls on Manish who thinks Suvarna has written it and says he has forgiven her already. She gets surprised and scolds him for drinking so much when he tries to get romantic with her but she gets upset that other girls are giving so much attention to him and so she leaves.

Next Kartik picks up that letter and writes back to her that he won’t forgive her this easily and asks her to find their rings, before Naksh and Keerti’s engagement and she accepts the challenge.

On the other side Naksh’s cousins tie Naksh and Keerti together. Naksh asks Keerti to forget about her past and not let people’s gossip affect her. Meanwhile Naira looks for the ring everywhere when Kartik sends a chit to her and tells her she won’t be able to find them. She starts looking for them more furiously.

Next Pandit Ji calls everyone for the engagement ceremony and Naksh gets nervous. Kartik sees Nandu playing with the balloons and asks him to stay away from them. Naira understands that he has hidden the rings there. She gets up and starts looking for the rings inside the balloons. Balloons fly away and Naira follows them. Kartik gets shocked not to see the bunch of balloons behind. The balloon, that has rings, flies away. She decides to climb the tree to get it. Kartik gets shocked to see a bunch of balloons flying in the air. Naira tries to catch hold of the balloon and it bursts.

