Eijaz Khan puts on 10 kg weight for new TV show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Eijaz Khan reportedly learnt how to drive a tractor for his new TV show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. Eijaz Khan reportedly learnt how to drive a tractor for his new TV show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

Actor Eijaz Khan has put on weight to play Mukhi in new TV show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

“The character is a matured man who had to take up a lot of responsibility at a very young age. So he had to look older than his age. Additionally, in the village that I stayed, a lot of men were not lean but on the slightly heavy side,” Eijaz said in a statement.

Eijaz went on to gain 10 kg by eating his favourite dishes.

“I love sweets — favourite being gulab jamun, jalebi and chocolates. I can eat them pre-lunch, post lunch and even in between. In fact, the role was a blessing in disguise as I got to indulge my sweet tooth,” he said.

“I had to be careful about what I ate before, but as Mukhi, I could eat whatever I wanted and how can one resist lovely Gujarati food,” he added.

A still from TV show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage starring Eijaz Khan and Niyati Fatnani. A still from TV show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage starring Eijaz Khan and Niyati Fatnani.

There was news that Eijaz stayed for three weeks in a village of Gujarat to get into the skin of his character. Eijaz plays the role of village headman Raidhan Raj Kataria in the show. While he ended up spending quality time with the villagers, he also learnt how to drive a tractor. Eijaz loved to play archery with the locals, but interestingly, the bow and arrow were made of twigs and rope.

T41-year-old Eijaz considers the show, a second inning in his career. Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage also stars Niyati Fatnani, and will air on Sony Entertainment Television from March 21.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd