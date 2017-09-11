Yeh Ke Hua Bro director Suparn Verma: Digital medium offers the luxury of space and time

Suparn Verma has ventured into web-series with Voot’s Yeh Ke Hua Bro. Suparn Verma has ventured into web-series with Voot’s Yeh Ke Hua Bro.

Writer-Director Suparn Verma is on a high. The filmmaker who has movies like Aatma, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Acid Factory in his kitty recently directed the music video single ‘Rehne De’ for Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Simran’. Suparn has also ventured into web-series with Voot’s Yeh Ke Hua Bro, which stars Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit, Aparshakti Khuranna and Gaurav Pandey.

Talking about the digital market, he told indianexpress.com, “Initially digital was considered as a cross platform but with the audience evolving, web-series have really become a great platform to tell different stories. Also with the luxury of space and time and the freedom of content and different genres, the digital medium will become much popular.”

The filmmaker further shared, “But I really believe that even when it’s for the web, one cannot compromise on the cinematic experience. The quality has really improved with time and I feel that the future is here. The revolution has already begun and with big players like Netflix and Amazon also getting into making shows, the market is going to expand further.”

When we asked Suparn if he will ever direct TV shows, he said, “I have worked for Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. I had shot all the promos and anchor links of Bipasha Basu, who was the host of the show. I am here to tell stories and have no biases towards any medium.”

Having directed film Aatma and TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, we asked Suparn why we do not have many horror shows and films. The director quipped, “I think it’s a big genre to be tapped as there are many types of sub segments also. We haven’t yet explored all angles and that’s sad. The problem is not many producers have the appetite for this genre or they feel that the audience will not understand it. Another issue is that horror projects are made at certain budget since the return of investment is less and thus not many want to get into it. Apart from Bipasha Basu, not many A-listers have also gone into it completely. Luckily with the digital coming in, I think people will definitely try doing something with horror.”

Suparn’s actors are always in awe of him. His Yeh Ke Hua Bro cast during an interaction with indianexpress.com, had been quite vocal about their affection towards him. When we asked Suparn what impresses him in an actor, he said, “Actors have a lot of reservations as they are conditioned in a certain way. I really love actors who can go into the skin of the character completely. I am someone who enjoys working in a happy space and I keep everyone around me happy. As a director, you need to understand you actors’ strengths and weaknesses and give them confidence. Only if they are on the same page, will your project come alive the way you want it to be.”

Lastly, answering our query about his next projects, Suparn smiled to say, “There are a few interesting things coming up but I really can’t talk about it at the moment.”

