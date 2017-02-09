Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 February 2017 full episode written update: Mani is blackmailed by Nidhi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi threatens Mani that she will harm his aunt Shobhana and also his business if he won’t help her in taking revenge. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi threatens Mani that she will harm his aunt Shobhana and also his business if he won’t help her in taking revenge.

Aaliya is helping Ruhi and Pihu to settle comfortably in Mani’s house. Pihu is upset, she is missing her family. Ishita hears thid and tries to divert her mind, she tells her about Shagun’s pregnancy. Ishita tells Pihu that she will be the elder sister to the new baby, she has to take care of both Shagun and the baby. Pihu gets excited and goes to Shagun.

Mani is disturbed after meeting Nidhi in the jail. He is worried for Shobhana. He calls Shobhana but her caretaker picks up and tells Mani that they are going to visit Mahabalipuram. Mani wants to talk to Shobhana directly so that he can stop her from going to Mahabalipuram. But he gets shocked when the caretaker reveals she has been planted by Nidhi and if Mani tries to act smart, she will harm Shobhana. Mani is totally trapped by Nidhi.

Pihu and Ruhi do video calling with Toshi and family. Pihu shares her happiness at becoming an elder sister. She tells Toshi that Ishita has asked them to do the video chat. Raman hears it and feels good.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Param meets Gaurav to confront him. Gaurav says that he tried to defame Param as he was trying to harm Gaurav’s marriage plans. Param says that he is the master of such cheap tricks and moreover, he is minister’s PA, Gaurav should not mess with him. Gaurav says that he just wants to marry Param’s ex-wife, Param should behave sensibly.

Adi has planned a surprise for Aaliya but, the car breaks down and they get stuck in rain. They spend some romantic moments in the rain. After sometime, Adi takes Aaliya to an apartment in which Adi wants to shift after their marriage. He tells Aaliya that he is planning to start their new life in a new house where he can make his own world with Aaliya. He says that he wants to enjoy each moment of the life with her, post marriage. He has saved the money, also he will take the loan to buy the house. Aaliya is happy, she gets emotional. They hug each other and start dreaming together.

Also read: Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 8 February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi cheats Mani in business

In the next scene, Adi drops Aaliya to her house. Ishita opens the door and finds them all wet. She also notices the lipstick mark on Adi’s shirt. She senses the awkwardness of Adi and Aaliya.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd