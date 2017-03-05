Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th March 2017 full episode written update: Shagun, Nidhi are suspicious of Gulabo

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th March 2017 full episode written update: Shagun gets rigid and asks why she did not bring the documents. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th March 2017 full episode written update: Shagun gets rigid and asks why she did not bring the documents.

Shagun is talking to the society secretary, they remind Gulabo to submit her documents. Gulabo hesitates and says that she will give the documents to Ishita or Shagun later. But, Shagun gets rigid and asks why she did not bring the documents. Ishita comes and asks Gulabo to go inside. Gulabo has to help Pihu in her project work so she leaves. Ishita asks Shagun to relax. She tells the secretary that she will send the documents to him. Gulabo is tensed. Nidhi gets more suspicious of Gulabo.

There, Gaurav meets the girl who had framed Param in the hotel. He asks her to go to Param’s in-laws and lie to them that Param is characterless and he cheated on his wife. The girl says that Gaurav really loves Simmi. Gaurav says that he is doing all this to have a bright future, he doesn’t love Simmi at all.

Ishita asks Gulabo about her documents. Gulabo says she is helpless, she cannot submit them. For verification, Ishita can talk to Abhishek. He is the one who got her here. Ishita says the same to Shagun. Shagun says that Abhsishek is not in town, neither he is picking up the calls. Shagun says that she doesn’t want to take any risk. Just then, Toshi calls Ishita and asks her to come home immediately.

Raman calls Romi and asks him to arrange the documents of Gulabo. Romi says that he needs some time. But, Raman says he doesn’t have time, Shagun and Ishita will have doubts on Gulabo. Romi says that one of his friends makes fake documents so if Raman wants, he can arrange them in 30 minutes. Raman gets happy and asks Romi to get them fast. When Ishita reaches Bhalla house, Toshi complains that Mr. Bhalla thinks that Param has changed. Ishita is confused.

Toshi says that she got a call from Gaurav who is saying that he knew something about Param which will expose him. Toshi has also called Param. In everyone’s presence, the hotel girl comes with Gaurav and tells everyone that Param is a very dangerous man and because of him, she has lost her waitress job in the hotel. Param gets angry and says that he was also searching for this girl as she tried to defame him. The girl requests Ishita to save her. She tells that Param gave her a money to spend a night with him, but when his wife saw them together, he said bad things about her. Param said to his wife and the hotel manager that she trapped him. Param shouts at her. Ishita asks Param to go from there as he had already done such filthy things before. Toshi also says to Mr. Bhalla that see this is what he actually is. Param has not changed. Param says that he will not go, anyone comes and insults him, he will not let this happen again and again. Ishita says that she can call the police, but because this is a respectable family, so she doesn’t want to create a scene. Param leaves and the girl also goes from there. Mr. Bhalla gets very upset.

There, in Mani’s society, one more theft has happened. The police comes to check the documents of Gulabo. Ishita and Shagun also come. Gulabo says that she will show the documents in a day or two as it could be with her second husband. The police inspector asks her to give the details about her, Gulabo takes some random names, the inspector stares at her and says he wants to see her documents as soon as possible. Also, he places one constable near their building. Seeing the inspector’s reaction after hearing the details and name of Gulabo, both Gulabo and Nidhi feel strange. Nidhi is sure that something is wrong with Gulabo.

Shagun tells Ishita that these days Mani looks very tensed and stressed out. She is worried that she is not able to understand what Mani is thinking. Ishita says that men are more complicated than women. Raman shares his worries with Romi. He says he felt very weird when the constable got scared after hearing Gulabo’s name. Romi says not to worry, he will soon arrange the fake documents of Gulabo for Raman.

