Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 5th January 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi steals Ishita’s jewellery

Simmi calls the tattoo artist in the living room and checks the designs. Raman also comes and helps her in selecting the design but suddenly gets shocked to see one of the designs that he saw the same design on person’s arm who had recorded the MMS. Raman gets hyper and asks him about the tattoo. The artist tells him that he made this tattoo on all the men of one family, it is like a tradition among them. He says that he has the details of the family but he can not give it right now as it is in his store and that is closed. When family members find Raman angry they also come there. Raman asks the artist to leave. He says everyone that he has one old friend who had the same tattoo.

Next morning, the artist calls Raman to give the details but he gets attacked by someone. Raman gets worried and leaves to meet the artist. Mani gets to know that Shagun did the drama last night. He was thinking to start a new life with Shagun but now he finds that the wine bottle has juice in it and Shagun fooled him. He gets angry on Shagun and says that she will never change. Shagun request him to give her another chance but Mani refuses and leaves home. Adi and Aaliya come there.

Adi and Aaliya discuss Mani and Shagun’s relationship. Aaliya supports Shagun and says that she really loves Mani and she will change. Adi says how can Aaliya forget Vidyut’s case. Aaliya says that she has made a mistake and she has accepted it. Adi says he knows Shagun better than her as he is Shagun’s son. He leaves. Aaliya wants to convince Adi about Shagun.

Raman and Ruhi reach the tattoo artist store. They check about the artist. His colleague says that he has not come yet and also when Raman checks about the customers record book, he says it is also missing. Ruhi gets worried and doubts that something wrong will happen. She wants to tell Raman about the blackmailer’s call but she hesitates. Raman tells Ishita about the recent events and also shares that this all is getting very dirty. He asks Ishita to come back soon.

Ruhi is sure that the blackmailer is behind disappearance of the tattoo artist. She plans to steal the jewellery so that she can manage to collect Rs 30 lakh. Ruhi finds nobody at home so she steals Ishita’s jewellery. She feels guilty and says sorry to her parents. She says this is the only way to get rid of the blackmailer. Ruhi goes to Suhail and tells him to give all the jewellery to the blackmailer. Suhail asks her to calm down and he will not let her do that. Ruhi says she can’t see her parents in danger, she is very sacred and worried about Raman and Ishita. When Ruhi doesn’t listen to Suhail, he slaps her.

