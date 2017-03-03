Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd March 2017 full episode written update: Pihu is upset with Ishita, Gulabo mends the breach

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd March 2017 full episode written update: Pihu blames Ishita for separating her from family members Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd March 2017 full episode written update: Pihu blames Ishita for separating her from family members

Ishita is already in a bad mood and when she sees Pihu using makeup, she bursts out. She starts shouting at Pihu. Gulabo comes there and asks Ishita not to scold Pihu. Ishita says that all this is happening because Gulabo is not doing her job properly, she did not go to pick Pihu up from school on time and now Pihu is using makeup in her absence. Before Gulabo could say something, Ishita continues that everyone is irresponsible around her, whether it is Raman or Gulabo. Pihu doesn’t like her scolding, she shouts back at Ishita. She blames Ishita for separating her from family members — her dadi, father, uncle, aunt, everyone and now she feels alone without them. Ishita should not blame anyone as she is responsible for all this.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Ishita is shocked to hear that. Pihu leaves from there. Gulabo talks to Pihu about her rude behaviour with Ishita. She asks Pihu to apologise. Pihu agrees and goes to Ishita. Ishita hugs Pihu and says she can’t stay angry with Pihu for long. Ishita apologises to Gulabo and says she was rude earlier because she is angry at Raman. She says she is confused whether she took a right step to leave her house with her daughters. She just wanted Raman to realise that his anger and attitude is wrong and he should change. But, now she thinks that nothing has changed, her sacrifice has no outcome. Raman has not changed, in fact he has lost interest in them. She doesn’t want to see her daughters suffering. Gulabo aka Raman feels bad and guilty to see Ishita crying. She decides to cheer up Ishita.

Next day, Gulabo comes and tells Ishita that she dreamt about Ishita and Raman last night. Her sixth sense is telling that Raman will take Ishita for a date. Ishita laughs and says that is impossible. Raman is a busy person who has other priorities. Gulabo says that she is sure that Raman will call her at 10:10 am and take Ishita out for dinner. Ishita laughs at her. There at Bhalla’s house, the authority people have come to do the inspection. In the absence of Mr Bhalla and other male members of the family, they enter inside. Toshi is scared when they threaten her that they will break all the illegal construction. Mr Bhalla comes and he gets into an argument with them. The authority people say that they are destructing the balcony. Gaurav calls Toshi and says that he is coming to help. He smiles as he gets an opportunity to impress Mr Bhalla. He comes into the Bhalla house and tries to talk politely to the authority people. He then offers them a bribe. Mr Bhalla doesn’t like it, he opposes Gaurav. But, Toshi sends him inside. Param also comes there and shows them a stay order. He says that he is a secretary to the minister and authority cannot destruct anybody’s home like this. The authority people agree and leave the house. Mr Bhalla appreciates Param and tells Toshi that he had informed Param about it. He says that this is the right way to deal with any legal matter, bribing someone is not a solution to any problem. Gaurav gets irked.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi tries to pollute Pihu’s mind against Gulabo

Raman calls Ishita and apologises to her about his busy schedule, which doesn’t allow him to spend time with her, He then, asks Ishita to have dinner with him. Ishita starts jumping up with joy, but over the call, she maintains her poise and informs him that she will come. Also, she warns him not to ditch her again. Ishita shares her happiness with Gulabo. Shagun comes and says that she will call the beautician to make Ishita ready for the dinner date. Gulabo takes permission from Ishita to leave early today as she also has some important work. Ishita allows her. Raman and Ishita meet at the restaurant. Raman is stunned to see Ishita. He holds her hand and takes her to their table. There, Nidhi is thinking about the Raman and his connection with Gulabo. The doorbell rings and Nidhi who opens the door is shocked to see the police.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd