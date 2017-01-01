Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31 December 2016 full episode written update: Ruhi contemplates if she should tell Raman, Ishita about blackmailer’s call

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31 December 2016 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita were seen discussing about Ruhi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31 December 2016 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita were seen discussing about Ruhi.

The episode starts with Ruhi calling Sohail from her new number. She informs him that the blackmailer has been caught and now she is relieved. Sohail feels happy for her and asks her to meet him. Mihika, Aaliya and Mrs. Bhalla are worried for their wine chemicals and ask the men to take them to hospital, before any reaction happens. Romi confronts them that they have so many complaints about Bhalla men. Mihika says you were not giving me time, even Aaliya was saying the same. Adi says that he is giving more importance to work because he wants to give better future to Aaliya. He doesn’t want to lose her. Aaliya thinks it sweet and hugs him. Mihika and Romi apologize to each other. Mr. Bhalla says that the chemical thing was fake, they just have a hangover. The women beat the men.

Ruhi comes there and asks everyone to calm down. She resolves the differences and asks them to patch up with their respective partners. Mihika says sorry to Romi and Romi promises her that he will give more time to her. Adi and Aaliya also reunite.

Ruhi gets a courier. She checks it and wonders who has sent a CD. She plays the CD and sees the same MMS and gets shocked. She gets the blackmailer’s call. He asks what did she think that she will change the number and he will not know. he tells her, he knows about everything. He threatens Ruhi that if she will call the Police this time, he can do worse things. He asks her to wait for the next call. She recalls Raman’s words and plans to tell Ishita about it.

Raman and Ishita are discussing about Ruhi. Raman says that he is very angry with himself as he is only dependent on Police. Ishita says that she is feeling helpless too, specially when she sees Ruhi crying and panicking. She also says that we should not have lied to our daughter. Raman says what else can we do, he says their single lie made Ruhi so happy. He says that he can’t see Ruhi crying. Ruhi hears them and cries. Ruhi goes to Sohail and tells him everything. Ruhi cries and hugs him, asking him to save her. He says that she is not alone. She says that man got her new number too, he has sent the MMS CD to home, she says it may happen that Abhishek’s team member is helping the blackmailer.

Ruhi gets the blackmailer’s call in front of Sohail. He says don’t be scared, answer the call. The blackmailer asks for more money, as the Police is finding him. He asks for 30 Lakhs. Sohail asks her to answer. She accepts and asks for 2 days time. Sohail says that he will arrange the money else Raman will get stressed. Also, he says that he will come along to give money. She refuses, she says if the blackmailer gets to know then he can hurt both of them. Sohail says there won’t be any mistake and he will come along. He says that he is concerned for Ruhi as all this is very close to his heart, this happened to his cousin too, when her parents knew this, initially they supported her but one day they got so worried that they committed suicide. Ruhi gets shocked.

