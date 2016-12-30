Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 December 2016 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita lie to Ruhi about blackmailer

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 December 2016 full episode written update: Raman feels helpless, he prefers to lie to Ruhi about the blackmailer. He tells her that the blackmailer is arrested and now Ruhi can relax. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 December 2016 full episode written update: Raman feels helpless, he prefers to lie to Ruhi about the blackmailer. He tells her that the blackmailer is arrested and now Ruhi can relax.

After hearing the blackmailer’s call, Ruhi again gets tensed and sad. Sohail tries to change her mood. He plays a romantic song and pulls Ruhi to dance with him. Ruhi feels light and they both enjoy dancing together to the tune of ‘pehla nasha pehla khumar’ song. They are lost in each other’s eyes, just then Raman and Ishita enters. Raman is stunned, he stares Sohail and walks towards him. Sohail starts explaining to Raman, he says he was just cheering up Ruhi as she got scared after the blackmailer’s call. Ishita and Ruhi are scared too to see Raman in anger. But Raman surprises everyone by thanking Sohail for doing so much for Ruhi. Ishita too appreciates Sohail’s gesture.

In Bhalla house, Romi tells Adi and Mr. Bhalla that they should punish their wives for getting drunk otherwise they will repeat it. Also, he says it is the best chance to make them feel guilty. Adi doesn’t want to do that, but Mr. Bhalla asks him not to miss the opportunity to take the class of the ladies. The ladies get up the next morning and complains of headache. Romi and Adi lie to them that they had an adult rated drink in the pub and now they will be tested in the lab. Mr. Bhalla tells Toshi that the wine she had last night was from the same pub so her health is also in danger and she has to go to the lab for the blood testing. All the ladies believe them and start panicking. Romi and Adi enjoy seeing them.

When Mani and Shagun enter their house, they get surprised to see Raman and Ishita with Ruhi and Sohail. Raman doesn’t not share anything and he leaves with everyone. Mani feels suspicious, he asks Shagun is everything alright. Shagun says that nothing happened, Ruhi just came to meet her mother as she is in some problem. Mani taunts Shagun and says that she is a careless mother. Shagun says that she is probably not as good as Ishita but she can do anything for her kid’s good.

Raman and Ishita lie to Ruhi that the police has nabbed the blackmailer so that Ruhi can relax. Raman bought a new phone and number for Ruhi. He assures Ruhi that now nobody can trace her new number and she will not get a call from unknown numbers. He gives it to Ruhi and asks her to cheer up. Ruhi is happy, she tells Ishita that she is feeling relieved. She is so relaxed that she insists Raman and Ishita to go to their work. Ruhi says that she will also live her routine life now. Ishita leaves and asks Ruhi to stay at home.

