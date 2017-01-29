Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 29th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman plans Ruhi’s escape from remand home

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein January 29 episode Yeh Hai Mohabbatein January 29 episode

The episode starts with Raman and Romi meeting the person who will help Ruhi run away from the remand home. The person’s name is Raghav and he is professional in these things. Ishita comes home and tells Raman that she and Shagun went to meet NGO head to discuss Ruhi’s case. She will try to get Ruhi out. Raman says that he doesn’t want to depend on her as she is not giving a guarantee. He says he will do this through his way.

Next day, Raman is packing Ruhi’s clothes as told by Raghav. Romi comes and tells that blankets and sweet boxes are ready. Ishita comes to know about Raman is attending the 26 January function with the minister in the remand home. She said she would like to come along and meet Ruhi. Raman refuses, he asks her to take NGO head’s help. Param takes the permission from the minister and brings Raman inside. He tells the minister that Raman has come to donate sweets and blankets to the prisoners. The minister allows Raman and also the truck in which donation material is loaded. The truck enters in the remand home, Raghav who is helping Raman is driving the truck. He also enters inside.

Ishita and Shagun are waiting outside the remand home, looking for the permission to enter but the minister denies it.

The minister does the flag hoisting, Raman is also there. He doesn’t find Ruhi near the stage so he searches Ruhi inside the jail, he finds her resting on the floor. Raman finds the letter beside Ruhi in which Suhail has threatened Ruhi for her parent’s life and asked her to commit the crime. He starts crying, Ruhi wakes up and hugs Raman. She says that Nidhi and Suhail are very dangerous that is why she took the decision, she did not have any other option. Raman says that he cannot live without Ruhi, he has come to release her out from the remand home. Ruhi gets hesitant, but Raman assures her that this is the right way. He asks her to get ready. He goes to the minister and helps them in distributing blankets. A person in the prisoner’s dress comes to Ruhi and takes her with him. He asks her to hide in one wooden box and assures her that he is being sent by her father. And, they have come to release her from the remand home. Ruhi feels weird, but she agrees and sits in the box. The box is loaded in the truck.

The truck again gets stopped by the security at the exit gate, the constables check it but doesn’t find anything. The driver drives the truck outside the premises, he calls Raman and says that he has freed Ruhi. Raman can come and take his stuff. Raman smiles.

