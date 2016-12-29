Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 28 December 2016 full episode written update: The blackmailer fools everyone and takes the money right under Raman’s nose

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28 December 2016 full episode written update: The blackmailer fools everyone and takes the money right under Raman’s nose Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28 December 2016 full episode written update: The blackmailer fools everyone and takes the money right under Raman’s nose

Ishita is concerned for Ruhi as she is alone in the party hall. She asks Raman to be in the party to protect Ruhi. Raman says that this way blackmailer will get cautious. Ishita advises him to change his get-up and enter the party. Raman agrees. Mihika and Aaliya are siting in a lounge bar. Aaliya is still puzzled about Adi. Mihika asks Aaliya to enjoy. They mistakenly drink alcohol in the bar.

Raman and Ishita enter the Christmas party in the get-up of Santa Claus and a clown respectively. Raman goes near Ruhi and indicates that he is around and Ruhi should not worry. Ishita too comes to her and greets her. Abhisek, who is sitting outside in the police van, has cameras everywhere. He gets worried seeing Raman and Ishita there, he prays that nothing will go wrong. Sohail also comes to the party and gets surprised to see Ruhi there. There is an unknown person in the party in dwarf’s get up. He walks towards Ruhi in a suspicious manner.

Abhishek gets alert seeing him, he cautions Ruhi and all the policemen present in civil dress. He asks everyone to let him contact Ruhi and then they will corner him. Sohail also figures out that something is wrong and he closely watches Ruhi and the dwarf. Raman goes outside to stop the person who is appointed as Santa by the organiser. Raman tries to give him money so that he will let Raman go inside in Santa’s get-up but he refuses.

The dwarf comes near Ruhi and the lights go off. The dwarf snatches Ruhi’s handbag and runs. Sohail and Ruhi run after him. Sohail catches him. Abhishek, Raman and Ishita also appear there. They get to know that the dwarf is not the blackmailer, he has been hired by the blackmailer to snatch the handbag in which Ruhi has kept the money. They also come to know that the bag has already been exchanged and the original Santa was the blackmailer. Raman repents that he was so close to the blackmailer and still failed to nab him. He was not even able to see him properly as the blackmailer was dressed like Santa. Sohail and Raman run outside to catch him, but he is gone.

Mihika and Aaliya are drunk and start dancing in the pub. The pub manager calls Romi to handle them. Romi and Adi find them in such a state that they are scared to take them home. Adi refuses to take Aaliya to the Bhalla house. But, Romi tells him to take both the ladies to their house, otherwise Mani will think that they made Aaliya drink. Abhishek and Raman go to the party organisers to get the details of the blackmailer. Abhishek asks others to go back to the police station. Ruhi doesn’t want to go there so Ishita asks Sohail to take care of her and she leaves with the police team.