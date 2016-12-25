Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 25 December 2016 full episode written update: Blackmailer says he was behind Mr Bhalla’s accident

Raman goes to the police station and finds Sohail there. He gets to know that Sohail has already registered the complaint on Ruhi’s behalf regarding blackmailing case. Raman goes to the police station and finds Sohail there. He gets to know that Sohail has already registered the complaint on Ruhi’s behalf regarding blackmailing case.

Ruhi informs Raman and Ishita that the blackmailer is behind Mr.Bhalla’s accident. Raman and Ishita gets more worried. Raman says that this man is very dangerous and they probably need police’s help to catch the blackmailer. Raman assures Ruhi that he will make everything fine. Adi realises his mistake and tries to patch up with Aaliya. His regular calls make Aaliya more disturbed and she switches off her mobile. He calls Aaliya on landline but, Shagun picks up the call and scolds Adi to bother Aaliya all the time. Adi gets angry at Aaliya as he thinks that Aaliya discusses everything with her parents.

Raman goes to the police station and finds Sohail there. He gets to know that Sohail has already registered the complaint on Ruhi’s behalf regarding blackmailing case. Sohail tells him that the case is very serious as Ruhi’s honour and self-respect are on stake. Raman thanks him. Shagun is trying her best to woo Mani who is angry about Shagun and Vidyut. Shagun knows that Mani is very sensitive, so to persuade him she prepares his favourite food, but Mani gets irritated and asks her to stop pretending like a caring wife. He tells Shagun that he wants divorce. Shagun gets scared as she knows that Mani is her only support and if Mani will also divorces her than there is no one who can take care of her necessities.

Shagun asks Aaliya to do something to stop Mani filing the divorce papers.. Aaliya says that Mani has reason to do such a thing. Shagun says that she has realised her mistake and she wants to save her marriage. When Aaliya goes to Mani to discuss about Shagun, Mani tells her not to interfere. He asks her to plan her marriage and finalise the dates. Sohail comes to the Bhalla house to take Raman with him to the cyber cell. Romi insults Sohail but Ishita stops him and says Raman has agreed for the concert and now he is allowing Ruhi to meet Sohail. Ishita and Raman have decided not to share anything about MMS with the family members as this can make Ruhi more embarrassed. Romi and Mihika get doubtful.

Madhavi and Simmi thank Gaurav as he helped them catch the jeweller. Now, Madhavi will get a necklace made with original diamonds. Toshi thinks Gaurav has a soft corner for Simmi.

Raman tells Ishita that Ruhi has to see the video to find out where the video is filmed. Raman asks Ishita to make Ruhi see the video. Ishita feels that it is very difficult for Ruhi to do that still, she goes to her room.