Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 20 December 2016 full episode: Raman has another showdown with Sohail

The episode starts at the living room where Raman is coughing badly after having sambhar. Ruhi runs and give water and ice-cream to Raman. Actually, Ishita purposely gave spicy sambhar to Raman so that he will cough and ask for Ruhi’s help who is also present in the room. This way they will start talking. Raman feels good and tells Ruhi that he probably reacted too weirdly and hurt Sohail but he is not sorry as any protective father will do the same. Ruhi doesn’t agree with his point of view but she accepts Raman’s intiative to patch-up. Toshi and Ishita get happy to see them talking. Ruhi asks Toshi to prepare tasty dinner for everyone.

Sohail’s cousin has filed a complaint against Raman and Romi. She comes to Bhalla house with Abhishek to get Raman and Romi arrested. She also informs Raman about Ruhi’s visit to Sohail’s house in the morning.

Sohail comes at the last minute and stops Abhishek, he takes back the complaint. He says sorry to Raman from his cousin’s side. Raman gets more angry on Sohail and asks him to leave. Ruhi interferes and takes Sohail’s side. Raman says that Sohail is just pretending to be nice and he intentionally filed the complaint and now came here to take it back so that he can impress Ruhi. Sohail says that Raman has misunderstood him, and he is genuinely concerned for Bhalla family. Romi says that Sohail cannot fool Raman and Romi, Sohail just wants to burden them with one more favour. When Ruhi and Ishita interrupt, he says that Sohail is just breaking the family. Raman pushes Sohail outside home. He scolds Ruhi because she went to Sohail’s house without permission. Ruhi says that she has taken the permission from Ishita.

Raman again gets angry at Ishita and says that she has no right to allow Ruhi for anything. Ishita says if Raman behaves like that than Ruhi will rebel. Raman says that he is more aggressive and stone-headed than his daughter, he will not let Ruhi rebel.

Ruhi calls Sohail who again clarifies that he did not plan any drama . Ruhi tells him that she has no complaints and she called to inform Sohail that she can’t do concert for him. Sohail tells her not to cancel the contract as he will suffer a huge loss but then he understands Ruhi’s problem and agrees. Ruhi again gets worried for Sohail, she doesn’t want Sohail to face more troubles because of her and her family.

