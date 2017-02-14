Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 14 February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita rejects Gulabo in interview

Yeh Hain Mohabbatein: In Mani’s house, Ishita and Shagun appoint Poonam as a governess based on the recommendation letters she has from other families. Yeh Hain Mohabbatein: In Mani’s house, Ishita and Shagun appoint Poonam as a governess based on the recommendation letters she has from other families.

The episode starts at Mani’s house where Shagun and Ishita are taking interviews for the post of the governess. Almost all the applicants are not appropriate and Ishita is pretty worried. Raman, who has disguised himself as Gulabo, enters the building, he collides with Mr. Bhalla. But, Mr. Bhalla doesn’t identify him, this makes Raman more confident and he rushes towards Mani’s house. Shagun, who was waiting for Gulabo, immediately sends her inside for the interview. Raman faces Ishita as Gulabo and he is worried about getting caught. But he successfully handles the questions of Ishita. Ishita asks her that how strict or how soft she will be with kids. Gulabo says that she will take care of Pihu like a mother or a father.

She promises that in difficult situations also, she will not be rigid with the children. Ishita likes her replies very much, she is about to appoint her, but just then Shagun comes inside and tells Ishita that she has already found the best nanny for Pihu. She asks Ishita to meet her. The lady Poonam has many years of experience with good families. Ishita asks Gulabo to wait and leaves.

Gaurav’s panditji goes to the minister’s office for some work. He meets Param there and while discussing the work, he randomly takes Gaurav Bajaj’s name. Param wants to know how panditji knows him. The pandit tells him that Gaurav is very superstitious person who follows astrology before starting any kind of work.

Adi and Aaliya have a date. Adi apologises to Aaliya for his rude and immature behaviour. Aaliya tells Adi that Ruhi wants to join a business studies course and she needs money to take the admission. Aaliya asks Adi to provide the money for the admission, this will make both Ishita and Ruhi happy. Adi says that he has saved money to pay the booking amount for their flat but if Aaliya wants him to give it for Ruhi’s education then he has no issue. He says that they will again save money for the flat.

In Mani’s house, Ishita and Shagun appoint Poonam as a governess based on the recommendation letters she has from other families. Ishita asks Gulabo to leave as the selection is over. Gulabo says that she can be a better nanny, but Shagun shows more confidence in the other governess. Gulabo leaves with teary eyes.

