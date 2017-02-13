Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 13 February 2017 full episode written update: Everyone is stunned as Raman emerges as Gulabo

Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 13 February 2017 full episode written update: Raman works at Mani’s house as nanny to keep an eye on the family. Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 13 February 2017 full episode written update: Raman works at Mani’s house as nanny to keep an eye on the family.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode starts with Divya helping Raman to dress and look like a woman. Raman turns himself completely into a punjabi kudi with pink colour suit and long hair. Divya instructs him that every day, he has to come back home before night, otherwise the make-up will come out. Raman asks her how he is looking. Divya calls Romi and Abhishek to check Raman as Gulabo. Romi and Abhishek are shocked when they see Raman in a lady’s attire. Romi says that Raman is looking very beautiful.

Ishita is called by Pihu’s school principal, the principal tells Ishita about Pihu’s poor performance in almost all the subjects. He says that Pihu needs immediate attention otherwise she will not be able to score good grades. Ishita gets worried.

Ananya is very happy to receive her favourite kachoris from Param at school. She is about to eat them, but Gaurav comes there and gives her the box of doughnuts. Ananya likes doughnuts more so she chooses them over kachoris. Gaurav smiles at Param and says that he can anytime win Ananya’s heart.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Raman calls Shagun as an applicant, named Gulabo Singh. He books the interview timings with her. Raman says that he has a work experience of many years and he can both teach and take care of kids. Shagun calls him for the interview. Ishita wants to discontinue her practice at work, but her senior doesn’t allow Ishita to leave the work. Ishita returns home and shares her concerns with Shagun. She tells Shagun that she is feeling guilty that she is not able to give proper time and care for her daughters. She says that she doesn’t want to depend on any outsider for bringing up Pihu and Ruhi. Shagun says that they will closely watch the governess and also it is pretty normal for any working mother. Ishita says that it is very necessary to have a good governess, they can’t give the responsibility to a random person.

Ruhi feels that she is just a burden for her Ishimaa, she has to do something to help Ishita. Aaliya comes and suggests Ruhi does a business management course so that she can join her family business. This will make Ruhi independent and also will help Raman in the business. Ruhi agrees. Madhavi and Toshi also leave for Shagun’s house to help her in selecting the governess for kids. Mr. Bhalla also comes to know about it and to avoid any mess, he also decides to see who is getting appointed.

Also read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman comes to know about Mani’s connection with Nidhi.

On the other hand, Raman is facing a problem in a woman’s get-up as he is being chased by roadside romeos. He is looking so good that a goon comes and starts touching him. Raman gets frustrated, he is already getting late and also getting stalked. Finally, he slaps the goon and gets appreciated by public. There at Mani’s house, all the applicants have gathered and the interview is going to be started. Shagun checks with Ruhi about Gulabo Singh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd