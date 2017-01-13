Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 12th January 2017: Raman and Ishita are stunned after knowing Suhail’s intentions

Ishita takes Pihu to a child counselor who tells her that Pihu has undergone some trauma. (Representational Image) Ishita takes Pihu to a child counselor who tells her that Pihu has undergone some trauma. (Representational Image)

Raman and Ruhi are not talking to Ishita. Everyone in the family observes that. Toshi comes to Ishita and tells her that she knows there is something wrong. But, Ishita can take her time to discuss it with her. Ishita says yes, there is something , but right now she is worried about Pihu’s condition. Toshi and Ishita decide to show Pihu to the counselor.

Simmi is being called by her ex-husband Param to meet at the restaurant. He learns from Ananya that Simmi is disturbed these days. He wants to check if everything is alright. Simmi says its her work tension. Param says that he wants Ananya to get love and care from both her parents, he wants to come back. But Simmi refuses, she says she cannot trust Param again and she can handle her and Ananya alone.

The child counselor tells Ishita that Pihu is very scared of something, she probably has seen or heard something scary. She asks Ishita to come again for therapy classes. Ishita checks about Suhail’s father Dr. Vikram Behl from the counselor. The counselor says that yes, there was a psychiatrist named Vikram Behl but he left his practice years before because of his son’s accidental death. Ishita is alarmed, she directly goes to tell everything to Raman. Raman shouts at her saying why she is stuck on Suhail’s name. Suhail has done so much for their family. Ishita says she wants to protect her daughter Ruhi and she can cross any limit for that. Raman closes the door and tells Ishita that Ruhi was listening that is why he shouted on Ishita. He says that he also feels that Suhail is lying and they will together find out what Suhail is hiding. He also tells her that today morning he and Ruhi went to Suahil’s office to say sorry to him. He says that he was doubting Suhail’s intentions, but he did not want to break Ruhi’s faith on him, also he did not want to allow Ruhi go alone in Suhail’s office so he decided to accompany Ruhi. He narrates what all happened there — Raman and Ruhi enter in Suhail’s cabin. Raman gets apologetic and even folds his hand. Suhail says he understands a father’s concern for his daughter. Raman hugs Suhail. After touching Suhail’s arms Raman finds that his shirt sleeve has a stain of foundation. That made Raman sure that Suhail has applied foundation to hide the tattoo mark.

When Ishita hears it, she panics. She is afraid to know that Ruhi is with such a dangerous person. Raman says that since Ishita’s bail bank draft to Mr. Bhalla accident, every time Suhail appears like an angel. He builds a very good reputation in Ruhi’s heart so they cannot confront him openly. They feel helpless as Ruhi believes him more than her parents. Raman says that he will kill Suhail if he will try to hurt any of his kids. Ishita says no, they have to think something else as it is a delicate case. They decide to tell Abhishek everything and come with a full-proof plan.

Simmi meets Gaurav. He repeats his proposal. Simmi says that she is divorced, but she is not looking for a companion. She makes it clear that she is self-sufficient and not prepared for second marriage.

Raman and Ishita meet Abhishek. After hearing everything, he wonders why Suhail is after Ruhi. What grudge he has against the Raman’s family. Raman says that Suhail has no connection with Ashok Khanna, his biggest enemy. Ishita says Ashok is not the only enemy of their family, there is one more. Raman and Abhishek ask Who? Ishita says Nidhi.

