Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Romi aka Aly Goni to bid goodbye to the show?

Aly Goni rose to fame after playing the younger brother of Karan Patel’s character Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But now it seems the actor has decided to move on from the show. Aly hinted at his exit from the Star Plus soap opera on his Instagram account. Posting two photos from the show’s set, the young actor wrote emotional captions. In one picture with Karan, who is also one of his closest friends from the industry, Aly wrote that wherever he will work next, he will always miss his elder brother.

This post, in particular, sparked the rumours that the actor is bidding goodbye to the hit show, which also stars television queen Divyanka Tripathi. When indianexpress.com contacted Aly for a confirmation, he gave a rather vague reply, saying, “It’s not confirmed yet.”

Here are the pictures Aly shared on his Instagram account:

Karan Patel also shared his picture with an equally emotional reply. He wrote, “Like they say … a picture speaks a thousand words …!”

Aly was recently seen in a negative cameo on Star Plus’ new drama, Dhai Kilo Prem, which like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Aly, who hails from Kashmir, began his career in showbiz with reality TV show Splitsvilla seasons five (2012). A year later, he made his acting debut with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which has made him a household name as the notorious Romi Bhalla. He played the lead in Balaji Telefilms’ another drama Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, but the show couldn’t survive more than a few months. Last year, he was seen as the main antagonist on Karan Kundra-starrer Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum, on &TV.

