Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 9, 2018, full episode written update: Mani finds out about the lender

The episode starts with Ishita and Aadi sitting in the jail and discussing about Aalia. Ishita says Aalia is not like this. Someone has trapped her in all this. While Mani and Shagun are wishing each other on new year, their guard enters and gives them Minni’s scarf. Mani asks him to give his phone as he wants to call that lender. Shagun asks Mani why he is using his phone. Mani says lender was not picking his call from his phone so he is using an unknown number. Mani calls and gets to know that it was Param who was behind all this.

Mani says Param trapped Aalia in all this. Mani shouts at Shagun and says he is angry. Shagun stops him from going to Param. She tries to call Param but his phone remains switched off. Shagun asks Mani to relax and says they need to first inform Ishita and Raman about this.

Param threatens Minni not to tell anyone about him. He calls Simmi and tells her that Mani knew about the papers. Simmi tries to calm her by saying they will fool Raman. Mani calls Ishita while they get a bail and asks her to meet him at Bhalla house. Ishita asks him the reason but he doesn’t tell.

Mani enters the Bhalla house and asks Aalia to pack her bags. Ishita asks Mani the reason. Mani says everyone has blamed Aalia. Raman and Ishita ask Mani the reason. Shagun tells them the truth that Param is behind all this. Raman says you are blaming Param for no reason. Mani calls Param and grabs his neck. Raman stops Mani. Param asks Mani what are you trying to say as he is not understanding anything. Simmi also takes Param’s side. Shagun tells Raman that he doesn’t know Param’s history. Simmi shuts Shagun down by saying that everyone knows her history also.

Manni leaves by asking Aalia to meet him with her bags outside of this house as she is leaving with him. Everyone tries to stop Mani and get outside of the house where Bhalla ji is standing. He asks everyone why they are outside the house. Everyone tries to hide the truth from Bhalla ji.

Aalia comes inside to ask Romi to handle the situation. Mihika asks Aalia why she is caring so much now. She says to call her Ishima to help her. Mihika pushes Aalia. Aadi comes and holds her. He asks not to talk like this to Aalia.

Mihika tells Bhalla ji about Aalia’s addiction and how everyone is blaming Param for the papers. Ishita and Raman try to stop her. Ishita takes her inside. Bhalla ji faints on hearing about Aalia.

