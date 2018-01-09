Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 8, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita kisses Raman on his cheek

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 8, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman celebrate New Year in jail. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 8, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman celebrate New Year in jail.

Episode starts with Police putting Ishita, Raman, Adi and Aaliya in the jail. Raman asks Police to put men and women in a separate jail. Police asks Raman have you fought with your wife, Raman says she is my business partner and she is trying to kill me. Raman blames Ishita that everyone is celebrating new years and we are in jail. Mani tries to convince Aalia’s friend. He says she did good to put Aaliya in jail and stop her from gambling. He asks her to take the complaint back next morning.

He says he can give 5 lakhs that Aaliya owes her. She takes advantage of the situation and asks for 10 lakhs. Mani tries to trap Mili to reveal the real truth. He asks her to come home to take her money and she follows him.

Raman and Ishita are having kheer in the jail and appreciate the cops who are on duty. Ishita tells them to play dumb charades in the jail. Adi, Aliya and Ishita are enjoying the game, later Raman joins too. The cops play songs in the Police station, Ishita requests to increase volume and they dance in the jail.

Shagun tells Minni that I am glad you are ready to take your complaint back. Shagun asks her who is your source, Mili says I can’t tell you much as I too don’t know. She says it’s black money so people hide identity and there is just one number and money is arranged. Mani comes and gives her a packet of money. Shagun and Mani offer her wine, Mani asks her to give a receipt or something so that they have no troubles in future. Minni calls the guy and says she will call tomorrow. Mani asks her the number. Milli says I have trusted you, you should also trust me.

Mani pretends to have a heart attack, Shagun tells Milli to call security guards, she goes out and leaves her phone. Mani takes number from her phone. Mili comes back, Mani burps big time and says he has gas. Mani calls the guy but he does not respond.

In jail, Raman tells Ishita about the new year’s kiss that they have to kiss the person next to them. Ishita says this means you will kiss me tonight. Lights go off, the cops do countdown for new year and wish each other. Ishita kisses Raman on his cheeks. They hug and wish each other.

