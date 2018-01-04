Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 4, 2018 full episode written update: Mihika calls Ishita, Ashok’s mistress

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 4, 2018 full episode written update: Mihika asks Appa and Amma whether they will support her or not. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 4, 2018 full episode written update: Mihika asks Appa and Amma whether they will support her or not.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 4, 2018 full episode written update: Mihika asks Appa and Amma whether they will support her or not.The episode starts with Ishita telling Neelu to ask Mr. Bhalla if he is selling the house. She requests Neelu to ask Romi to meet her. Romi comes to meet Ishita. He tells Ishita that he is going to stay with his friend as he can’t tolerate this nonsense. Ishita suggests Romi to sort it out with Mihika as Bhalla ji wants to sell his ancestral house so that he can give money to Mihika and solve the problems. Ishita asks Romi to talk to Mihika. Mihika comes and taunts Ishita. Romi asks her to shut up. Mihika says that she has come here to talk to Ishita, we have no relation from now on, we don’t know each other. They all get shocked. Mihika says that she will never forgive her, she says that Ishita have proved that her children and husband are everything to her and her sister doesn’t matter to her.

Mihika asks Appa and Amma whether they will support her or not. Amma asks her to hear Ishita once. Mihika doesn’t listen. Simmi smiles. Ishita says to Mihika that she agrees Romi did mistakes, but you both love each other. Mihika asks Ishita not to interfere in her life, as you have no relation with the Bhalla family. Raman doesn’t even recognise her. Mihika calls Ishita as Ashok’s mistress. Ishita slaps her. They all get shocked.

Mihika raises her hand to slap Ishita. Raman holds her hand and gets angry. He asks what’s happening. Amma asks Mihika is she in her senses. Mihika says Ishita is not my sister, she is dead for me. Romi says this is your family. Mihika says none of them is mine. She cries and goes. Simmi says you all will support Ishita, not Mihika. Ishita cries and Raman calms her.

Simmi says to Mihika that she is so proud of her. Mihika cries. Simmi says that she is with her. Romi comes and says, you are getting ideas from her. Romi gives divorce papers to Mihika and says that he has already signed it. I didn’t wish to leave you as I had really loved you, but not anymore. Romi tells Mihika that he will get the alimony amount for her.

Mihika shouts to get out, I don’t need anyone. Simmi says that she will support her. Mihika says I have made my mind. Simmi hugs her and smiles. Ishita cries. She says she never raised her voice, and today she has raised hand on her, I have fed her, we have played together, she calls me Akka. Raman consoles and holds her. He says Mihika shouldn’t have raised hand, but you were also interfering in her personal matter.

