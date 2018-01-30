Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 30, 2018 full episode written update: Simmi suggests Raman to get married

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 30, 2018 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Pihu that Ishita will come back in their life. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 30, 2018 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Pihu that Ishita will come back in their life.

Pihu hears Raman screaming at Ishita. Raman asks Ishita why should he believe her as he opened his heart to Shanno and she made fun of him. Pihu comes running to Ishita and hugs her. She asks Ishita not to leave her as she gets scared without her. Ishita asks Ruhi to take Pihu inside.

Mrs Iyer gets to know about Shanno and says Raman never understands Ishita as she is suffering because of him.

Raman asks Ishita to leave his house. Mrs Iyer comes and tells Raman that Ishita had suffered a lot because of him. She asks Ishita to come with her.

Ishita cries and says she cannot leave Raman alone. Shagun tries to take Ishita’s side. Raman says to Shagun that she is his friend and she betrayed him. Simmi comes and asks Ishita to leave. Romi stops Simmi and shouts at Mihika for treating her family like this. He says he is ashamed of Mihika as her wife. Mihika asks Romi to stop shouting at her as she is not his wife anymore. Raman blames Ishita for all this and leaves.

Ruhi tries to calm Pihu down and assures her that Ishita will find some solution and come back in their life. She tells Pihu that she knew Shanno was Ishita when she helped her at Lohri.

Mihika comes at Iyer’s house and throws Shanno’s clothes at Ishita. She says that Ishita deserves this. Mrs Iyer says that she loved Mihika like her daughter and now she is against them. Mihika keeps on accusing Ishita. Ishita stops Mr Iyer from slapping Mihika.

Ishita cries in her room. She recalls her fight with Raman and how he is against her. She gets a call from Pihu telling her that she is outside her house. Ishita asks Pihu not to move as she is coming to take her. Ishita sees Pihu outside her house. Pihu asks Ishita to leave with her. Pihu says she doesn’t want to live without her. Ishita takes Pihu back to Bhalla house. Raman opens the door and gets angry on seeing Pihu with Ishita. Raman scolds Pihu. Ishita asks Raman not to shout at her. Pihu hugs Ishita and says she doesn’t want to live without her. Raman asks Pihu to go inside. Pihu doesn’t listen to him. Ishita asks Pihu not to argue with her father. She asks Pihu to go inside. Simmi comes and blames Ishita that she is using Pihu to get in this house. Raman asks Ishita to leave. Ishita goes. Simmi asks Raman to relax.

Mihika comes to Simmi and says Raman is being affected by Ishita. She says Pihu was going to take a huge step because of her. Mihika tells Simmi some plan to get Ishita out of Raman’s life. Simmi comes to Raman and says Ishita is using Pihu in all this. Raman gets hyper. Simmi asks Raman to calm down. She says she is worried about him. She suggests Raman that he should get married for Pihu.

