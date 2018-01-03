Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 3, 2018 full episode written update: Romi tries to slap Mihika

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 3, 2018 full episode written update: Pihu suggests Raman to help Ishita in cooking dinner for her. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 3, 2018 full episode written update: Pihu suggests Raman to help Ishita in cooking dinner for her.

Episode starts with Pihu insisting Raman and Ishita to play with her. Simmi asks Mihika to see how Ishita is playing games and using Pihu to get entry in the Bhalla house, she will get you out of here. Simmi asks Mihika to control Ishita. On the other side, Raman is playing with Ishita and Pihu. Raman asks Pihu to have dinner and she suggests Raman to eat dinner with Ishita. While Neelu is serving dinner, Pihu says she wants to eat palak paneer made by Ishita. She tells Raman that he likes palak paneer and Ishita cooks delicious palak paneer. Ishita agrees on cooking dinner for her. Raman asks Neelu to help Ishita with everything. Alia calls Neelu for her help.

Pihu suggests Raman to help Ishita in cooking dinner for her. On seeing Ishita cooking dinner, Bhalla ji says he’ll also have palak paneer in dinner. Everyone eats dinner together. After eating her dinner, Pihu says she is sleepy and asks Ishita to read her the bed time stories. Pihu calls Raman in her room.

Param asks Simmi how can she let this happen. Simmi says Ishita can blame her for beating Pihu. Simmi tells Param that she has someone who will never let Ishita and Raman get together. Raman says to Ishita that he doesn’t know why Pihu loves you so much. He says whenever I am with you, I feel this has occurred before. She smiles and leaves the room.

While she is leaving the house. She sees the family pics and says they have removed her from the pics too. Mihika asks Ishita why she is leaving so soon and suggests her to spend some more time with Raman. Ishita says to Mihika that she understands she is upset because of today’s court session. On hearing Mihika shouting, Bhalla ji comes.

While Ishita is leaving for her house, Mihika stops her and says Ishita is doing this to be in the good books of Romi as she wants to get back in this house.

Romi comes from the outside and stops Mihika from blaming Ishita. Mihika keeps on blaming Ishita. Romi tries to stop Mihika by slapping her, Bhalla ji slaps Romi and asks him to leave the house. Simmi says to Mihika that today she saw the real face of Ishita. While Simmi is telling Alia and Aadi about yesterday’s scene that Mihika is upset because of Romi, Raman comes and asks Simmi why didn’t she tell him about this. Raman goes to Bhalla ji’s room and tries to calm him. Bhalla ji suggests Raman to sell his village property to give Mihika the alimony.

