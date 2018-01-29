Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 29, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita’s truth gets revealed

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 29, 2018 full episode written update: Mr. Bhalla tells Raman about the oath. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 29, 2018 full episode written update: Mr. Bhalla tells Raman about the oath.

The episode starts with Ishita calling Raman. He tells her that he wants to meet. She asks Raman the reason and if he had any important work. Raman says yes and asks her to meet him at Ashok’s house. She denies by saying that there is a party underway so she doesn’t have time.

Ishita thinks that this is so difficult as she can’t meet Raman. She cries seeing Raman’s pic. She encourages herself by saying this is not the time to get weak, she thinks that she needs to look after Ruhi.

Ruhi comes home. Simmi asks her why she is so upset. Ruhi asks her to come to her room. Ruhi cries and says Nikhil has come to stay in this building. Ruhi asks her to do something. Simmi asks her to come with her. Ruhi says she can’t face him. Simmi says he won’t harm her. Simmi knocks Nikhil’s door and shouts to open the door.

Nikhil opens the door. Simmi scolds him. Ruhi hides from him. She threatens him to leave the house. He says that he took this house on rent and he will not leave this house. Simmi asks him to stay away from Ruhi. He asks her to leave. She gets angry. Ruhi takes Simmi. Nikhil winks at Simmi and smiles.

Mihika tells Simmi that Ishita can’t do black magic. Simmi says Raman is always after Ishita. Mihika says that she knows Ishita, she is a doctor. Parmeet says Shanno was making Simmi say something. Mihika says why does Shanno interfere so much. Simmi says Shanno is so nice to her. Mihika says it could be her trick and they need to find out what she wants.

Ishita hears Mrs. Bhalla shouting Pihu. Ishita thinks did Simmi give any medicine to Pihu. She runs to Pihu’s room and looks for her. She gets shocked seeing everyone. Mihika stops Ishita. She says to Ishita that her truth has come out, there is no need to run. Simmi says that she came to us as a helpless woman. Raman says Ishita has been in my house, And he confronts her, assuming her to be Shanno.

Ishita takes Mihika aside and says that she has to hide her face from Raman because of that promise. Raman asks Adi did anyone know Ishita is Shanno. Mrs. Bhalla says she has cheated all of us. Mr. Bhalla comes home.

Shagun fakes her reaction that she didn’t know Ishita was Shanno. Raman asks why she doesn’t face him. He asks why she is not looking at him.

Romi asks Mr. Bhalla to take the oath back. Mr. Bhalla says she stayed here in disguise when he gave her an oath. Ishita says that she didn’t break the oath as she put a veil. He says she didn’t value the oath, he says that he frees her from the oath and asks her not to step in this house again. Raman asks what’s happening here. Mr. Bhalla tells Raman about the oath. Ishita says that he has done all this for him. She says that his life has a threat by his family member. Raman asks her who wants to kill him. Ishita says she knows, but she doesn’t have any proof. He asks her to shut up as she is accusing his family.

