Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 24, 2018 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita celebrate Lohri

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 24, 2018 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita dance together.

Episode starts with Shagun asking Ishita how does she manage all this? Ishita says she wanted to break her promise on seeing Raman depressed. Shagun asks Ishita why did she choose Haryanvi accent, Ishita says she learnt this from Roshni and wants Raman to remember something. She gets a call from Raman and he tells her that he misses her. Raman says he missed her at the office. He invites her to his lohri party. Ishita says she is arranging a party with Ashok. Ishita asks Shagun how can she go as she have to be there as Shanno.

Romi says to Raman not to lose hope. Shagun insists Ishita to go for the party as she is great in finding different ideas. Simmi brings gifts for Shanno and asks her to get ready. Toshi ji asks everyone to go downstairs and enjoy the party. Raman wonders why Ishita is avoiding him. Shanno enters the room with some til laddoo. Raman tells her that Ishita is not coming for the function. Shanno pokes him about falling in love with Ishita. Raman says Ishita is turning down his invitation because her party with Ashok is much bigger. He tells Shanno that he has a feeling she will come. Shanno speaks against Ishita and Raman defends her.

Toshi ji wishes everyone Happy Lohri and asks Bhalla ji why did he invite Madrasis to the party. Pihu asks Raman to buy a mask for her. Raman messages Ishita. Shanno’s phone gets vibrated. She accidentally throws her drink on Mrs Iyer and Mrs Iyer scolds her. Toshi ji takes Shanno’s side and argues with Mrs Iyer. Shanno thanks Toshi ji for taking her side. Toshi ji says he was not taking her side and was just fighting against Mrs Iyer.

Ishita is waiting for Shagun and Mani to get dressed as Ishita comes to the party. Shagun comes and helps Ishita in getting ready. She suggests Ishita to stay behind the stalls. She asks Toshi ji to play some music as she wants to distract everyone. Everyone dances and Raman misses Ishita. Shagun asks Raman to wait for his guests at the entrance. Ishita wears a mask and comes to the party. She meets Raman and says she loves the sound of dhol so she decided to come to this party. He gets excited on seeing Ishita. Ishita says Pihu insisted her to wear the mask. She says she has to leave early as she has another party at Ashok’s house.

Raman asks Ishita to come and meet everyone. She says she doesn’t have time to meet everyone. He asks Ishita to dance with him. They both dance together near the stalls. Simmi get suspicious on seeing Raman dancing alone. Shagun tries to stop her. She asks Romi to whistle as she wants to send signal to Ishita.

