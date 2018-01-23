Yeh Hai Mohabbatein January 23, 2018 full episode written update: Raman confesses his love for Ishita to Romi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein January 23, 2018 full episode written update: Shagun asks Ishita why she is taking Bhalla ji’s promise so seriously. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein January 23, 2018 full episode written update: Shagun asks Ishita why she is taking Bhalla ji’s promise so seriously.

Today’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ashok thanking Ishita for taking good care of him. Ishita says she is happy that he is going to start his therapy session today. She says she has to leave before Simmi comes. Toshi ji shouts at Shanno for coming late for the preparations of Lohri. Simmi protects Shanno from Toshi ji. Raman asks Romi to get ready for office as they have to leave. Simmi asks Raman to eat breakfast before leaving for the office. Raman says he doesn’t have time. Simmi asks Shanno to go freshen up as she has to make him eat his breakfast. Ishita goes to Raman and manipulates him in her conversation. She says you should stay away from Ishita. He asks why. She says first have food, then I will say. He eats. She says Ishita stays with Ashok, I don’t like him.

Simmi thanks Shanno and says no one has ever cared for her in this house. Ishita acts to cry. Simmi asks why are you crying. Ishita says I never got love in my life. You talk to me with love, I got to stay with my ailing brother because of you, Ishita asked me not to come, Ishita was ordering me as if its her house, I don’t like her. I told her it’s fine if she fires my brother from job. Simmi says I will get him a job in Raman’s office. Ishita says Ishita and Ashok aren’t married, they are living together, I will find out about them and tell you. Simmi feels impressed with Shanno.

Raman is confused in choosing his clothes. Shanno asks is he going to meet someone special. Raman says he is meeting Ishita for her signature. Ishita gets tensed as she has to leave before Raman. Ishita locks Raman in the washroom. Toshi ji asks Shanno to help her in the kitchen. Shanno says to Toshi ji that she has to take his brother to the doctor. Raman calls for help. Romi unlocks Raman.

Shagun asks Ishita why she is taking Bhalla ji’s promise so seriously. Ishita says she is doing this for Raman. She thanks Shagun for being with her. Ishita goes to her office with Shagun. While she is waiting for the file, Aadi comes and asks Ishita to help him in selecting the packages. Ishita says she is in a hurry. Aadi asks Ishita how did she get burnt. Ishita says she was cleaning her house so she got something on her face. Shagun calls Ishita and informs her that Raman has arrived. Ishita signs the papers and Raman enters the office. Ishita distracts Raman by engaging him in helping a servant. Ishita quietly leaves from there. Raman follows her but Ishita leaves. Raman shares his feelings for Ishita with Romi. Romi asks Raman to invite Ishita to the Lohri party and confess his love to her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd