Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 22, 2018 full episode written update: Raman misses Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 22, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita sees Simmi crying in her room. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 22, 2018 full episode written update: Ishita sees Simmi crying in her room.

Episode starts with Raman discussing about Shanno to Ishita. Shanno tells Raman that Ishita must have been in love with Ashok. She advices Raman to confess his love with Ishita by telling her that he loves her. Raman says he’ll confess his love once Ishita picks his call. He leaves. Ishita says that she is missing him.

Ishita sees Simmi crying in her room. Ishita asks Simmi why she is crying. Simmi says she is not well. Shanno offers Simmi a head massage. Simmi refuses. Shanno gives Simmi a head massage and says she is a Wonder Woman as she is doing a lot for her family after her daughter’s death. Shanno says to Simmi that she is her hero and she can discuss anything with her. While Simmi is going to tell Shanno her feelings, Raman comes and asks her about Ishita that why did she lie that she is with Ashok as he saw Ashok in Delhi.

Simmi goes with Raman to find out about Ishita. Raman finds Ishita talking to someone on the phone. Raman gets jealous on seeing her talking so comfortably with Ashok. Ishita discusses with Ashok about the Lohri party and advises him not to invite Raman in the party.

Shagun advises Ishita to go home before Raman and Simmi. Simmi returns home and sees Toshi ji working in the kitchen. She asks where is Shanno. Toshi ji says she is outside. Shanno comes and puts garland on Ananya’s photo and says today is Ananya’s birthday. She compliments about Ananya’s smile. Simmi thanks Shanno and gets emotional.

While Ishita is removing her patch in her room, she gets a call from Ashok’s servant telling her that Ashok’s health is not good. Ishita runs to Ashok’s house. Simmi and Raman follow her. Raman says she is his responsibility. Raman sees Shanno entering Ashok’s house. He says he has to find out about her connection with Ishita.

Simmi and Raman ask Shanno what she is doing in Ashok’s house as she doesn’t have her family in Delhi. Ishita fakes a story that she is here to visit her brother as he is sick. Raman tries to look for Ishita in the house. Simmi drags Raman back home. Ishita calls the doctor for Ashok and asks him to make him ready for his therapy. Ashok apologises to Ishita for troubling her. She says everything is under control as she faked a story to Raman and Simmi about his brother. Ishita gives medicines to Ashok and asks him to relax. Ishita and Raman start missing each other.

