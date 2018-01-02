Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 2, 2018 full episode written update: Simmi tries to instigate Mihika against Ishita Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 2, 2018 full episode written update: Simmi tries to instigate Mihika against Ishita

The episode starts when Pihu hears Simmi sending everyone outside the house, which means Pihu and Simmi will be alone in the house. Pihu gets worried on thinking that. Simmi goes to Pihu’s room and tries to beat the blanket on thinking that Pihu is sleeping. She removes the blanket and see cushions under the blanket.

Ishita turns the lights on and threatens Simmi to be away from Pihu. She says if she tries to harm Pihu, she is not going to leave her. Ishita informs Simmi that Pihu is with her Appa (Mr Iyer) and she’ll return to Bhalla house once Raman is back.

Raman comes and asks Simmi why she is in bad mood. Simmi tells Raman that Pihu is with Ishita. Raman asks Simmi to think why Pihu enjoys Ishita’s company. He says Pihu likes spending time with Ishita and feels safe with her. Raman shows Simmi the papers and tells her that these are the papers which she was looking for with Param. He explains to Simmi that Ishita is not that bad as she is doing charity on Ananya’s name. Simmi tells Raman that Ishita is doing this to take him on her side.

Raman leaves for Iyer house. Mihika comes back from the court and says that she hates Akka (Ishita). Simmi hears Mihika and thinks to take her on her side and make her against Ishita. Simmi asks Mihika why she is mad and how was her court session. Simmi tries to instigate Mihika against Ishita by telling her that Ishita is doing all this to be back in this house and to look good in everyone’s eyes.

Raman comes to Ishita’s house to take Pihu back. He sees Pihu enjoys playing with Ishita. Raman asks Pihu to come home as Simmi is waiting for her. Pihu feels sad on hearing that. Ishita suggests to Raman to play with them. Raman asks Ishita to explain the rules of the game. He plays with Ishita and Pihu. Amma (Mrs Iyer) comes and feels happy on seeing them enjoying the game. Raman gets a flashback of playing a game with Ishita.

Simmi gets worried and says she has to go there to take them back. Mihika suggests Simmi to relax and not to interfere between them.

While Raman is playing with Ishita and Pihu, he gets a call from Simmi asking him to come back. Raman tells Pihu that Simmi is calling them back in the house. Pihu holds Ishita’s hand and says she doesn’t want to go home.

