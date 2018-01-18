Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 18, 2018 full episode written update: Simmi asks Shanno for her police verification

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 18, 2018 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Aadi that she cannot believe Ishita left them alone. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 18, 2018 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Aadi that she cannot believe Ishita left them alone.

Episode continues with Param asking Shanno what she is doing with Pihu’s report card as she is illiterate. Shanno says she is seeing the photograph on the report card. Simmi enters and asks Param to leave her and come meet her mother as she is back. Toshi ji meets everyone with all her energy. Romi teases her why she is back. Bhalla ji makes fun of her and says she has gained weight.

Toshi ji calls Neelu for water. Shanno comes and touches Toshi ji’s feet. Toshi ji asks who she was. Simmi tells that she is from Shagun’s NGO and she is a caretaker. Toshi ji tries to lift her ghunghat. Simmi stops her and tells her that her husband destroyed her face.

Raman calls the secretary in his office and asks her about the money. Ruhi comes and tries to explain her that she gifted her staff from that money. Raman asks her where is his gift? Ruhi gifts her a pocket square. Raman feels happy and gets excited. He calls Aadi in his office and asks him to put the pocket square in his pocket as he does not how to do that. Ruhi cries on seeing Raman’s happiness. Raman asks Ruhi to click a photo with him. Raman thanks her. Ruhi leaves. Aadi tells Raman that Ruhi is more closer to him as he got emotional seeing her gift.

Ruhi cries in her office. Aadi comes and tries to calm her. Ruhi wishes that he should have remembered her. Aadi says everything will get fine as Ishima is with them. Ruhi says she cannot believe that Ishita left them alone. Neelu tells Ishita that Toshi ji was investigating about her but she convinced her. She asks Ishita why she is doing this. Ishita asks Neelu who cooks for Raman nowadays. Neelu says she cooks. Ishita asks Neelu who is giving Raman his medicines. Neelu says that Raman is not taking any pills. Ishita thinks how Raman is consuming his medicines. She asks Neelu about Simmi. Neelu says Simmi is out for sometime.

Ishita goes to Simmi’s room and tries to find medicines there. While she is searching for the medicines, Simmi enters and asks her what she is doing in her room. Ishita says she was cleaning her room. Simmi tells Shanno that she will take her for police verification. Ishita leaves and informs Shagun about it. Raman enters the house and shares his happiness with his mother. Toshi ji asks Raman about his pocket square. Raman tells it is a gift from Miss Ruhi. Ishita feels happy. Toshi ji tells Raman to get ready as they are going for the movie. Raman goes to his room and feels happy on seeing Ruhi’s gift. His muscles twitches while picking her phone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd