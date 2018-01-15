Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 15, 2018 full episode written update: Raman apologises to Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 15, 2018 full episode written update: Raman asks Ishita to open the door as he wants to apologise to her. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 15, 2018 full episode written update: Raman asks Ishita to open the door as he wants to apologise to her.

Episode starts with Shagun making Ishita comfortable at her home. Mani suggests Ishita to play Ludo with him. Ruhi asks her staff for some file but they don’t listen. Ruhi gets into the storage room for getting some file and gets locked. She asks for help but no one listens. Her staff enjoys seeing her from CCTV footage. Aadi comes and asks them why they locked her? They tell Aadi that Ruhi treats them like slaves. Aadi unlocks her and she hugs him. Aadi makes her understand that it was her problem and tells her not to treat them like slaves.

Shagun says to Mani that she is concerned for Ishita. Mani says she is her friend. He wants to take good care of her. Raman shouts at Neelu for bringing her tea. Aadi asks Raman why he is so irritated. Raman tells him that he was in a bad mood because he suppressed his anger towards Ishita. Aadi suggests Raman to apologise to her. Raman says she is not at her Appa’s house. Aadi tells her that she is at Mani’s house.

While Ishita is playing with Mani, Raman comes to Mani’s house. On seeing Raman, Ishita tells Mani that she has to follow Bhalla ji’s promise and have to hide from him. Mani asks Ishita why she is believing like this. Ishita says it’s because of Raman that she has to follow that promise to save Raman’s life. Raman asks Shagun about Ishita. Mani tells that she is in her room. Shagun tries to stop Raman but Mani asks Shagun not to stop him.

Ruhi apologises to her staff and gives them the New Year gifts. Her secretary asks her why she has taken cash from this company’s accounts as she has to tell Raman about that. Ruhi tells her secretary to relax.

Raman asks Ishita to open the door as he wants to apologise to her. He says he was upset because he thought that she didn’t come to see him in the hospital. Ishita thinks at least Raman knew the truth that she was there in the hospital. Raman says that he wants to talk to her. Ishita thinks of Bhalla Ji’s promise and asks him to leave. Raman says he is not going to leave if she doesn’t come outside and talk to him.

Aadi asks Neelu for some sweets as he wants to celebrate. Romi asks Aadi why he is so happy. Aadi tells Romi that Raman has gone to Mani’s house to propitiate Ishita. Aalia suggests Aadi and Romi to celebrate. Mihika comes and asks if they really thought Ishita will return to this house. Romi says he can’t believe Mihika that she is against her sister.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd