Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, January 12, 2018 full episode written update: Bhalla ji asks Ishita to go away from Raman

Episode starts with Ishita taking Raman on the stretcher and telling him that he is surrounded by his enemies. Simmi holds Ishita and asks her why she is doing this. Simmi saw Bhalla ji coming from the room and Simmi tries to make Ishita look bad in Bhalla ji’s eyes. Bhalla ji stops Ishita from going to Raman and tells her to not meet Raman as she is responsible for his condition. He makes her swear on Raman. He asks Ishita to not show her face to Raman. Ishita starts crying and asks him not to do this. She says she cannot live without him.

Bhalla ji says he doesn’t want to see her around his family. Shagun interrupts in between and takes Ishita’s side. Bhalla ji stops her and tells her not to come in between their matter. He tells Shagun that she can leave with Ishita. Romi also takes Ishita’s side. Simmi drags her out of the hospital. Bhalla ji asks her not to do this as he doesn’t want to create a scene. Ishita goes from there and Romi follows her.

While Ishita is crying in the stairs, Romi comes and tries to calm her. Romi asks her if she is going to follow Papa ji’s decision. Ishita says she has to respect him but she cannot leave Raman alone around Simmi. Ishita tells how Simmi tries to take revenge from everyone in the family. She tells how Simmi blamed her mother and how Param dragged Aalia into gambling. Romi asks Ishita if she really killed Ananya. Ishita says she doesn’t want to think about that as she is suffering for what she has done. She suggests Romi to go to Raman as he needs him. Pihu asks Kiran where is everyone. Kiran tries to divert her mind by asking her about a show.

Doctor tells that Raman is under observation and they can leave. Romi suggests everyone that he will stay here for Raman. Simmi suggests Papa ji to take some rest as she is here with Raman. She advices Shagun and Mani to leave. Everyone leaves.

Param hugs Simmi in the hospital. Simmi asks him the reason for showing love. He tells Simmi that he is happy for their success. Simmi says she is felling relaxed by seeing hatred for Ishita in Bhalla ji’s eyes. Param asks Simmi to spend some quality time with him by drinking tea together and they leave. Raman’s condition gets serious and Ishita prays from outside.

