Yeh Hai Mohabbatein January 1, 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Mani not to divorce Shagun

The episode starts at Sohail’s office where Sohail tells Ruhi that he is really worried about her. He genuinely feels for Ruhi and wants to help her. He asks his manager to arrange Rs. 30 lakhs as soon as possible. His manager tells them that it is very difficult to arrange so much money as the business is running in loss, they have a cash crunch. Sohail says no matter what, he wants him to get the cash on time. The manager leaves.

Ruhi feels bad, she asks Sohail to not put himself in trouble as he is already facing a downfall in business. Sohail says it is not so bad and he will bounce back after Ruhi’s concert. He assures that he can afford this much for her.

Raman shouts at Abhishek, he cries and says that he is heart broken. He wants Ruhi to be out of this mess. Abhishek also shouts back and tells that they are doing their best to corner the blackmailer, but all this will take time. Raman cries, Ishita consoles him. Raman asks Ishita to check with Shagun whether she got the footage.

At Bhalla house, Madhavi tells Toshi that she saw what all happened last night. She saw Toshi was drunk and lost, shouting from her balcony. Toshi asks her not to share it with anyone, she is her best friend. But, Madhavi keeps on laughing and tells her and Mihika that she recorded a video of them and she is going to upload it. Toshi and Mihika request her not to do that.

Gaurav takes Simmi for the lunch. He says that he can’t take her and Ananya to the dinner so he planned a lunch with Simmi. Simmi agrees. Raman and Ishita go to Shagun’s house as Shagun did not pick her phone. They think that CCTV footage must have come by now. Ishita tells Raman that Shagun did not share anything with Mani about Ruhi. Raman gets a call so he asks Ishita to go inside alone, she meets Mani there, she apologises to him that she did not tell Mani about Shagun and Vidyut. Mani doesn’t want to hear anything, he says I doesn’t care and he was leaving. But, Ishita stops him, she discusses about Shagun and his relationship. She tells Shagun is not wholly responsible for the divorce, she should not be blamed alone. She tells Mani that he did not give enough time to his wife. He only provides the comforts and luxuries, but a wife expects more than that. Mani doesn’t like her interference. Raman comes and asks about Shagun. Ishita says she is not at home and they leave.

Ruhi is coming back to her home. She contemplates whether to tell Ishita and Raman about the blackmailer’s call. Madhavi is pulling Toshi’s leg in front of everyone. She threatens that she will upload the video and everyone will be entertained seeing her in such state. All the members are sitting in the living room and enjoying their brawl. Ruhi too sees it and shouts at them. She gets defensive, she tells Madhavi not to enjoy such things.

She tells that making videos of someone and then uploading is a lousy and immoral thing to do. Everyone gets shocked to see Ruhi’s reaction. Romi says why she got so hyper as they were just kidding. But, Ruhi cries and says these things are not good for the society, some people expose MMS of innocent girls and exploit them. Raman and Ishita also come and see her in distress.

