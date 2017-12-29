Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 29, 2017 full episode written update: Raman surprises Pihu in Santa attire

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 29, 2017 full episode written update: Pihu sneakily handcuffs Ishita and Raman. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 29, 2017 full episode written update: Pihu sneakily handcuffs Ishita and Raman.

Episode starts with Alia and Aadi looking for Christmas tree with Pihu. Pihu reminds them of gifts for Secret Santa. Bhalla ji starts finding the gift for Toshi ji. when Toshi ji enters and tells Bhalla ji that there will be no non-veg in the party because of Madrasis. Bhalla ji suggests Toshi ji to bring drinks to the party.

Ishita comes with her family for the party and meets everyone. Ishita asks Mrs Iyer about the house keys. She tells Ishita that it’s in her purse. Shagun enters and asks Ishita what she is looking for and teases her for Raman.

Raman comes in Santa attire and gives everyone candies. Bhalla ji receives the gift from delivery man for Toshi ji. Everyone dances together on the song “Ishq se behtar kuch nahi”. Mrs Iyer drinks Toshi ji’s drink and dances like crazy.

Alia asks Pihu to bring Raman and Ishita together under the balloon. Alia tells Raman and Ishita that they have to kiss each other because they are under the balloon. Raman denies of kissing Ishita. Ishita kisses Raman on his forehead.

Ruhi gets a box of gift which is named as “N” and she finds red gloves in it. Pihu opens some gifts and she finds handcuffs in one gift. Bhalla ji feels embarrassed on seeing the hand cuffs and accepts that this is for Toshi ji. In the other room Simmi discusses with Param ji how to get the keys from Mrs Iyer’s purse. While Ishita and Raman are fighting in their room, Pihu sneakily handcuffs them

