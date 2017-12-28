Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 28, 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Pihu are bonding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 28, 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Pihu enter the house while playing the game. Simmi gets mad on seeing Pihu playing normally with Raman. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 28, 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Pihu enter the house while playing the game. Simmi gets mad on seeing Pihu playing normally with Raman.

Episode starts with Raman playing a game with Pihu in which Raman will say one word to Pihu and Pihu has to say what comes to her mind. Pihu says sadness and Raman says leaving Ishita. Raman and Pihu enter the house while playing the game. Simmi gets mad on seeing Pihu playing normally with Raman. Simmi asks Raman about Pihu’s session with counselor. Param tells Simmi to calm down as Raman will get the idea.

Ishita asks Ashok how his investors can cancel the project just because he is suffering from some disease. Ishita asks Ashok who leaked this information to them and Ashok tells Ishita that it may be Param who is behind all this. Ishita says Simmi and Param are troubling everyone.

Simmi asks Toshi ji about Pihu’s food. Toshi ji informs Simmi that Raman is giving her the food. While on other side Raman and Pihu are bonding. Pihu asks Raman to read her bed time stories. Raman tells Pihu some lessons and Pihu falls asleep.

Simmi gets into her room and Param asks her to calm down and shows Simmi the CCTV footage of the hall where Ishita is giving some papers to Bala. Param and Simmi get tensed and think that Ishita has some proof about them. Raman calls Simmi outside to discuss about something with everyone. Raman tells everyone to arrange a Christmas party for Pihu and invite Ishita and her family to Bhalla house. Simmi agrees with Raman. On seeing Simmi’s changed behaviour Alia gets tensed.

Param asks Simmi what she is doing by arranging a party for her? Simmi tells Param that they will get the chance to steal those papers from Iyer’s house when everybody is busy partying. Everyone is decorating the house. Raman goes to Pihu’s room by wearing Santa’s cap and wakes her up. Raman gives Pihu surprise. Simmi tells Pihu about the party and tells her that Ishita is also coming. Raman thanks Simmi for the decorations.

Raman invites Ishita for the party. Ishita asks Raman about Simmi and he tells Ishita that Simmi is fine with inviting her to the party. Ishita asks Raman about the theme and says she is feeling like he is inviting her for a date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd