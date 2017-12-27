Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 27, 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita take Pihu to the counsellor

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 27, 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita visit the counsellor’s office with Pihu where Pihu hugs Ishita. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 27, 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita visit the counsellor’s office with Pihu where Pihu hugs Ishita.

Episode starts with Mrs Iyer asking Ishita to have something to eat while Ishita is busy searching for a counsellor for Pihu. Ishita tells Mrs Iyer that she has taken Alia in her confidence and asks her to bring Pihu for shopping so that she can take her to the counsellor. Alia calls Ishita and informs that Raman agrees on taking Pihu to the counsellor. While Raman is taking Pihu to the counsellor, Ishita gets in front of his car and asks him to take her also with him. Raman calls Ishita Jagga Jasoos as she knows everything about his family. Ishita recalls how Raman used to call her Jagga Jasoos. Raman leaves with Pihu and Ishita to the counsellor and thinks how he can take revenge from her.

Romi gets a call from his mother asking him about lunch. Romi gets irritated and asks her to take good care of her daughter-in-law. Romi goes to a meeting in which he gets rejected from selling birth control pills as he is infertile.

Raman gets irritated from Ishita as she is disturbing him. Raman gets an idea and puts bottle at the back of the car and shows that car is not starting. Raman asks Ishita to push the car for starting it. Ishita asks Raman to push himself, to which Raman explains that his foot is injured. Ishita pushes the car while Pihu and Raman are enjoying in the car. Someone from the road helps Ishita and asks her to sit in the car and they will push along with Raman.

Mihika sees contractors making fun of Romi. She argues with the contractor for not giving the project to Romi and tells them they have no right to make fun of his personal life. Mihika informs them about the human rights and that they have no right to keep Romi away from the project due to his medical condition.

Counsellor asks Pihu about her best friend. Pihu doesn’t reply to her. Counsellor asks Raman and Ishita to wait outside and asks Pihu to share her secrets with her. Pihu tells that she is scared as she harmed someone and starts recalling how Ananya died because of her. Pihu feels restless. On seeing Pihu, counsellor calls Ishita and Raman. Pihu hugs Ishita and counsellor tells Ishita to be with her as she feels safe with her. Raman asks Ishita to be with them for Pihu.

