Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 25, 2017 full episode written update: Simmi keeps threatening Pihu

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 25, 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets a call from the Police asking him about Pihu. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 25, 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets a call from the Police asking him about Pihu.

Episode starts with Simmi talking to her daughter’s picture. Pihu calls for Ishita while holding her picture. Ishita gets up from her sleep and goes to Bhalla house to see Pihu and thinks how she can meet her. She calls Alia in the Bhalla house but Alia doesn’t pick her call. Mrs Iyer comes to ask Ishita what she is doing outside Raman’s house? Ishita tells her mother that she is tensed related to Pihu. Raman gets a call from the Police asking him about Pihu. Raman goes to Pihu’s room but doesn’t find her. Raman finds Pihu praying in the temple as she is getting scared. Raman informs Police that Pihu is in the house only.

Police informs Ishita about Pihu and says she has every right to know about Pihu. Ishita thanks Police Inspector for the help. Raman sleeps with Pihu while reading her a story. On the other side, Mrs Iyer asks Ishita to get some sleep as Pihu is safe. Alia calls Ishita and asks the reason of the call. Ishita tells Alia that she is scared and wants her to check Pihu. Alia sends Ishita, Pihu’s picture. Simmi comes to Pihu’s room and sees Raman sleeping with Pihu.

Ishita goes to Ashok’s house to see him and asks him to take some rest. Ashok advices Ishita to get back to her house and get some sleep. Ashok confronts Ishita what he has done to her and Raman. Ishita tells Ashok that she’ll send him a diet chart and he has to follow it.

Ashok gets a call in which he gets to know that his investors are backing off due to his health issues. Ashok asks him who told him about that and suggests that may be Ishita told the investors about his disease. Raman asks Pihu why she was scared and while she is going to tell Raman. Simmi enters and tries to threaten her by asking her.

Simmi takes Pihu with her and threatens her that she is going to loose everyone whom she loves. Simmi warns Pihu to be away from Raman.

Romi’s lawyer asks him about his fight with Mihika and tells him about the separation letter which was send by Mihika to him. Pihu cries while thinking about Simmi’s threat to her and how Ananya died because of her. Pihu says she will not get closer to Raman for saving his life. Pihu thinks of praying to God for saving Raman’s life without telling Simmi about it.

