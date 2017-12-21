Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 21, 2017 full episode written update: Raman slaps Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 21, 2017 full episode written update Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 21, 2017 full episode written update

Episode starts with Shagun asking about Ishita from her family. While Mrs Iyer is going to call Ishita, Ishita gets into Bhalla house and asks Simmi about Pihu’s new school. Ishita tells Simmi that Pihu is her daughter and she has every right to know about her.

Simmi asks Ishita where was she when Pihu was left alone. Simmi informs Ishita that she is her guardian now and she will handle her in her own way. On hearing Ishita, Raman comes from his room and asks her why she is asking about his daughter.

Ishita tells Raman that she is his wife and Pihu is her daughter. Raman slaps Ishita and warns her to keep distance from his family.

Ishita cries and rushes towards her house and starts panicking while working in the kitchen. Mrs Iyer tries to stop Ishita.

Ishita asks her mother if it was fair what is happening with her and explains what they are doing with her daughter is wrong. Mrs Iyer tries to calm Ishita by telling her that Raman will feel better soon and he is going to remember everything about her. Mrs Iyer adds that Raman is having his pills and he will recover soon. On hearing about pills, Shagun asks Ishita about pills and Ishita tells Shagun that Simmi is giving pills to Raman which are helping him in vanishing his memory.

Shagun assures Ishita that she will help her with Pihu and Raman and says Simmi has to deal with Shagun now. While Romi is going to court for his divorce case, he sees Nikhil on the road. Romi follows Nikhil and on the other side Mihika is waiting for Romi in the court.

While Simmi and Raman are going to the function, Toshi ji asks Simmi to be with Raman and keep him away from Ishita. Ishita gets a call from Ashok, Ishita explains to Ashok how she is feeling and she doesn’t want to go to the function.

Shagun updates Ishita about Pihu that she asked Raman and Simmi about Pihu but they are not uttering a word about her. Shagun enters with Ishita in the felicitation function. Mrs Kapoor asks Ishita to give Raman the award as she is the doctor and a successful business woman.

Ishita defines best businessman role and how he has to be good in every field. Ishita tells everyone that according to her Raman doesn’t deserve this award as he is not a good father. Ishita asks Raman to tell his daughter’s school name and Raman says he doesn’t know about it. Ishita asks Raman to bring his daughter here to prove that he is a good father.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd