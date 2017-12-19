Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 19, 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil is back to take revenge from Ruhi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 19, 2017 full episode written update: Ishita says to Shagun that she wants to meet Pihu. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 19, 2017 full episode written update: Ishita says to Shagun that she wants to meet Pihu.

Episode continues with Raman taking Ishita away from the fire and everyone tries to stop Raman from doing that. Raman tells everyone that Ishita is not dead. Simmi stops Raman from making a scene. Police informs everyone that Raman is right as Ishita is not dead. Raman calls for help from the doctor and asks to give Ishita the anti dot. Doctor gives Ishita the anti dot for the snake poison and take her to the hospital.

While Raman and Aadi try to help doctors, Simmi and Param seem disappointed. Baala asks doctor the reason for Ishita’s condition. Doctor explains that Ishita was poisoned with some snake’s poison which made her paralysed and slowed down her organs.

While Pihu is crying for Ishita in her room, Simmi tries to threaten Pihu and asks her to stop crying and tells her that Ishita is alive. Pihu hugs Simmi and asks her to take her to the hospital. Simmi pushes Pihu away and tries to slap Pihu. Param comes and stop her from wasting her time on Pihu and start thinking about Ishita and Pihu’s relationship. Param suggests Simmi to send Pihu to her hostel before Ishita comes to her house.

Mani asks Ishita about the kidnappers. Ishita tells Mani that she didn’t see his face, she only saw red gloves on his hands. Param goes to the kidnapper and asks him why didn’t he kill Ishita. Kidnapper discloses his identity. Nikhil kidnapped Ishita for taking revenge from her. Nikhil shares that he wants to take revenge from Ruhi and Raman as well for ruining his life.

While Simmi is busy in packing Pihu’s bags for the hostel, Pihu starts crying for Ishita and tells Simmi that she doesn’t want to go to hostel. Ruhi hugs Ishita and tells how scared she was. Ishita asks Shagun about Pihu. Shagun tells Ishita that Pihu was scared because of her and blamed herself for Ishita’s death. Ishita gets tensed and thinks to herself if Pihu told them the truth about Ananya.

Ishita says to Shagun that she wants to meet Pihu. Shagun suggests Ishita to take some rest. Ishita tells everyone to take some rest and asks Shagun about her in laws. While Shagun is telling Ishita about Raman and how he saved her life, Ishita blushes. Shagun says that she doesn’t have to hide from them that she was asking about Raman. Ishita shares her feelings with Shagun that she felt strong connection between Raman and her.

