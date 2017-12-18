Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 18, 2017 full episode written update: Raman saves Ishita’s life

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 18, 2017 full episode written update: Mrs Iyer suggests to wait for Raman as he’ll perform the rituals because Ishita was his wife. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, December 18, 2017 full episode written update: Mrs Iyer suggests to wait for Raman as he’ll perform the rituals because Ishita was his wife.

Episode starts with Ishita calling for help while hospital staff is taking her to the ambulance. Raman comes near Ishita’s body to see her and Ishita holds his hand. Raman informs ward boy to keep her properly as she’ll get hurt. The ward boy tells Raman that she is dead, she doesn’t feel anything. Raman confronts his feelings to Ishita and says that he feels something for her. Ishita speaks in her heart to look at her eyes carefully. Raman says that he feels like his life is ending with her. Ishita says that she wants to live for him.

Raman leaves the room and everyone is sitting in the hospital. Bala asks everyone to do the preparations for Ishita’s cremation. Mrs Iyer tells that as Ishita was married so she’ll have to wear her wedding dress. Raman asks Police Inspector for the postmortem report and he informs Raman that they found an injection where Ishita was found. Raman says to Inspector that this indicates Ishita didn’t die because of heart attack.

When Ruhi sees Ishita on the death bed she hugs her and asks her to come back. Ishita asks Ruhi to feel her. Pandit asks everyone to wish Ishita for the last time. On the other side, Raman asks Police for the report and Police Inspector tells Raman that Ishita was poisoned with some snake’s poison which left her paralysed.

Mrs Iyer suggests everyone to wait for Raman as he’ll perform the rituals because Ishita was his wife. Simmi tries to stop Mrs Iyer and gives the reason that Raman is not well so he is not going to perform anything for Ishita. Toshi tells Mrs Iyer not to fight today and starts performing the rituals. Priest also informs everyone that they have to start doing the rituals as they cannot wait any longer.

On one side Raman is stuck in the traffic and on the other side Mr Iyer starts performing the rituals. Raman tries to find his way to Ishita. When Mr Iyer is going to burn Ishita’s body, Raman stops him and says Ishita is not dead. Raman tries to save Ishita by removing wood from her. Everyone tries to stop Raman while he is saving Ishita from the fire. Raman picks Ishita in his hand and take her away.

