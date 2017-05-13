Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bahus Anita Hassanandani and Divyanka Tripathi will now fight it out on Nach Baliye 8?

Onscreen rivals Anita Hassanandani and Divyanka Tripathi might soon be competing with each other in Nach Baliye 8. Onscreen rivals Anita Hassanandani and Divyanka Tripathi might soon be competing with each other in Nach Baliye 8.

This season of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8 is topping the charts with its spectacular performances, the fun with the guest judges and an interesting line-up of contestants. But the makers of the show want to do even better on the TRP charts and thus are experimenting new things every week. After an interesting theme of Bollywood dreamy night this weekend, the fans of the show might get to witness a new jodi doing the ‘romance wala dance’ next week. If all goes well, television’s gorgeous vamp Anita Hassanandani aka Shagun of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be seen shaking a leg with husband Rohit Reddy. Just to yell you, Anita’s onscreen rival Ishita aka Divyanka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya, is already one of the most favourite jodis on the dance show.

According to our source, Anita is in talks with the makers of the show and she might soon be competing with other couples, with her husband Rohit. Anita and Rohit will make an entry on the show in the wild card special episode which will give a chance to the previously eliminated couples Pritam-Amanjot, Monalisa-Vikrant, Utkarsha Naik-Manoj, Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti, and this week’s eliminated jodi, Brentt-Aashka to compete with each other and ensure a spot in the list of top contenders.

Anita and Rohit have been married for almost four years now but are still one of the most endearing couples in Indian television industry. Their romantic pictures on their social media accounts is a mirror of their undying love for each other.

See some pictures from the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

The television couples who are going strong on Nach Baliye 8 include TV’s most loved, Ishima aka Divyanka Tripathi. Tonight the actor will go retro as she will step into yesteryear dancing queen – Helen’s shoes and Vivek will be seen as Shammi Kapoor. Shoaib and Dipika, Sanaya and Mohit and Bharti and Harsh too will bring the magic of popular Bollywood jodis like Shah Rukh-Kajol, Salman-Aishwarya alive on the sets of the show which is being judged by Terence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri.

