Karan Patel rings in New Year with wife Ankita in London, Divyanka Tripathi celebrates with Vivek in Dubai

Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are co-stars in Yeh Hai Mohhabatein.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wished their fans a very Happy New Year on their show. Soon after, the two headed out to welcome the New Year with their better halves. Karan spent time with wife Ankita Bhargava in London. The two shared some very romantic pictures from London streets. In fact, the couple was joined by Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy.

Ankita shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “We brought in 2018 with Maddening laughter!!! Not a drop of alcohol Yet we were in HIGH SPIRITS! There was something about last night! We were flimsy, butterfingered, Happily confused,Just flowed with the present and entered the new year with sooooooo much happiness!!!! #cheers to #love and #togetherness guys!!”

The couple partied with Anita and other few friends. Expressing her feelings about the New Year night, she wrote, “And we partied Gurgaon style in London!!!”

On the other hand, Divyanka spent time with Vivek in Dubai. The actor shared photos and wished her fans a very happy new year. She wrote, “Just how we imagined it! A beautiful, peaceful yet exciting bringing in of 2018 right from our balcony. Happy new year to you all too!❤️ ❤️ ❤️”

Check out Karan Patel’s pictures here:

Check out Divyanka-Vivek pictures here:

Vivek took to Instagram and wrote, “18 is a great no. Wishing you the best you’ve ever had in the coming year. Keep the love and positivity intact and this is OUR year! Much love from Divek.”

