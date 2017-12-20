Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh gets married, see photos

Sangram Singh got married to Gurkiran Kaur yesterday. Sangram Singh got married to Gurkiran Kaur yesterday.

Keeping up with the grand weddings in the television industry, popular actor Sangram Singh also tied the knot. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor got married to Gurkiran Kaur yesterday in his hometown Amritsar. An arranged marriage setup, Sangram was introduced to Gurkiran, a VAT consultant by his parents. The wedding was attended by his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars and close friends Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee.

Shared a source, “The wedding was a family affair with close friends and family wishing the newlyweds. The ceremonies were planned in a traditional Punjabi style. Both Sangram and Gurkiran looked happy and attended all guests personally.”

A day before the wedding, Sangram organised a cocktail party and mehndi night that turned out to be a rocking affair. All guests were seen hitting the dance floor and grooving on Bollywood hits till the wee hours.

Talking about his marriage, Sangram had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Our families knew each other for a very long time. They felt we could be ideal life partners and got us introduced. I guess they were right for we instantly connected and recently got engaged also. All my friends have been quite surprised with the development (laughs).”

Aly and Krishna posted some pictures on his Instagram stories from the wedding. Have a look:

Karan Patel too took to Instagram to wish the couple

