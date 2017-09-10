Watch: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband recreate Raj Kapoor’s ‘Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua’

Anita Hassanandani spends vacations with husband Rohit Reddy. Anita Hassanandani spends vacations with husband Rohit Reddy.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanandani has always been sharing some lovey dovey messages and cosy moments with husband Rohit Reddy on her Instagram account. Their pictures, videos, and their compatibility makes their fans believe that fairy tales happen for real, and Anita and Rohit have come straight out of one such tales. For a long time, Anita has been sharing throwback romantic moments with her fans, hinting at Rohit that it is time to create some new memories and share some new pictures.

It seems Rohit has made Anita’s wish come true as the two, at present, are celebrating some quality time together in Zurich, Switzerland. Their pictures and videos are proof that they are the best couple you would have seen around you. In fact, they took romance to another level by recreating Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ iconic number, Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai Pyar Se, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey. Rohit shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned the moment as “and when it started to pour, we got even more filmy!!”

Some more videos from Anita and Rohit’s Switzerland trip:

As if this was not enough, the two even recreated a scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the popular movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Their filmy moments makes you feel that their trip is nothing less than a second honeymoon.

Well, the two are promoting Switzerland tourism and for the same, the actors have shot for a series of videos. It seems the two are making the most of the moments together, and we are too happy about it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd