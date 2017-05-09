Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th May 2017 full episode written update: Shagun fights with Ishita for Aaliya’s lehenga

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya calls up Adi and says that he doesn’t love her as her mehndi hasn’t come out dark. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya calls up Adi and says that he doesn’t love her as her mehndi hasn’t come out dark.

Bala and Mihika finally come to the mehndi function with the lehenga. Ishita gifts the lehenga to Aaliya. Everyone appreciate its colour and the design. Shagun opens the lehenga box and finds a designer’s card in it. She immediately guesses that the lehenga is from an expensive showroom and not from the place from where it is supposed to come. She gets angry as she thinks that Ishita intentionally did this. She calls Ishita in a separate room and confronts her for the lehenga. She says that Ishita always tries to prove other people less intelligent and inferior. Shagun was saying the same thing, she had the better idea of the lehenga, but Ishita got rigged and went for the replica. Now, when she didn’t get the same quality, she moved to a designer secretly. Ishita ideally should have accepted her mistake and should be truthful to everyone. Ishita is clueless, she wonders why Shagun is saying all that. All the family members join them.

Ishita asks Bala and Mihika to tell why the designer’s card was attached with the lehenga as they went to get lehenga from the artisan. Mihika and Bala are speechless and Shagun is continuously saying that Ishita fraud. Finally, Mihika and Balla tell everyone that the lehenga is from the designer store only as they were not able to find a good lehenga from any regular shops. So, they decided to buy it from the original store, it is Aaliya’s special day and they just doesn’t want to spoil Aaliya’s excitement. Shagun smirks and says that they all are doing drama. Ishita’s ego is so big that she doesn’t want to accept her failure. She has failed to get the same lehenga from any regular artisan at a lower price. Ishita says that she really did not have the idea. Mihika tells Shagun about the whole incident, but Shagun says that they are lying.

Later, Bala asks Ishita not to be upset. He did not have any option, also they had discussed the matter with Raman. And, Raman is the one who suggested to get the lehenga from the designer. Ishita says that she felt bad, because the whole point of buying a non-expensive lehenga has become meaningless. Shagun thinks that because of ego, Ishita is not accepting her point of view. She asks Mihika to take care of Shagun.

Next morning, Ishita finds Roshini cooking breakfast for everyone. She says that Roshini will spoil them by making such tasty food every day. She sees mehndi on Roshini’s palm and tells her that her mehndi came out very dark which indicates that her husband loves her a lot. Roshini looks on, Ishita realises that and says sorry. Roshini says that she finds herself lucky as she got so much affection from the Bhalla family. Ishita says that she wants to see Aaliya’s palm too, her mehndi must also have come dark. Aaliya wakes up and finds her mehndi doesn’t come out well. She gets upset and calls Adi and fights with him. She tells Adi that he doesn’t love her, that is why the mehndi hasn’t come out dark. She says she has doubts that Adi loves someone else. Aaliya is just kidding, but Adi gets tensed, he thinks that Aaliya got to know about his marriage.

