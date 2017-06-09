Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th June full episode written update: Ishita helps Aaliya to make prasadam again

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th June full episode written update: Ishita finds the truth. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th June full episode written update: Ishita finds the truth.

Aaliya asks the watchman if he could get him veggies from market but he says he can’t leave duty. Aaliya comes to the corridor and gets Mani’s call. She gets excited and thinks of asking Shagun for help. She asks Mani to give phone to Shagun but Mani says she is out of town for few days and asks what’s the matter.

Meanwhile Madhu comes there and asks why she is standing in the corridor. Aaliya says she went to market and now the door is locked. Madhu says she has a spare key and goes in.

Aaliya tells the whole thing to Mani and he says he’ll ask his friends mom to cook the same dish for you. Mani gets it delivered to Aaliya. Aaliya feels bad for cheating everyone and empties the containers while still talking to Mani on speaker phone. Ishita comes there and says the dishes smell so good. She asks Aaliya if she managed to get everything from Market. Aaliya says she got everything at home however Ishita knew that there was no coconut at home. She asks again if she is sure she didn’t need anything from market. Aaliya says yes all was there at home. Ishita sees the containers and shows them to Aaliya and Aaliya gets scared and tells her the truth.

Ishita says this is a big mistake. Aaliya starts crying and Ishita says she was just pulling her leg. She says the mistake was to hide the truth not that the food was overcooked. Aaliya says that she was already upset of the incident that happened a day before. Ishita says nothing big happened yesterday as well. The only thing that went wrong was that she kept it a secret. she says she can freely share anything with anyone in this house, like she does with Santoshi.

Ishita also says that nothing has changed between Aaliya and her except the two words “in laws”. Aaliya understands this and apologize to her. Is hota says that now prasadam is to be cooked at home so she gives Aaliya a responsibility to keep Madhu engage for an hour and she will make the prasadam.

Aaliya goes to Madhu’s house to give booms to Roshni and asks Madhu to cook mausam also for prasadam as Ishita has asked so. Madhu says this is a great idea and she says she’ll need one hour for that, which is the exact amount of time which Ishita require to re cook the prasadam.

After an hour Madhu smells the prasadam and praises it and Aaliya says that everyone helped her out. Ishita asks Aaliya if she learnt a lesson that she should share all with them. And she also says this is why Santoshi and Ishita has such good chemistry.

