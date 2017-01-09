Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita realises that Suhail has the same tattoo as blackmailer

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th January 2017 full episode written update : Raman and Romi try to find a solution while talking about the murder incident Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th January 2017 full episode written update : Raman and Romi try to find a solution while talking about the murder incident

Raman and Romi talk about the murder incident and try to find a solution. Romi says Ruhi is his daughter and he will not let anyone ruin her life. Ruhi has just returned and is taking rest in her room.

Adi and Aaliya are in at the friend’s engagement party. Adi’s friend tease him and Aaliya, and ask Adi to propose to Aaliya in front of everyone. Adi kneels down and says he loves Aaliya very much. Aaliya thinks what kind of love is it which keeps hurting her. Adi’s friends bid goodbye to them. Adi walks with Aaliya to the taxi stand. They both are silently walking and recalling their good and bad moments. Aaliya wants Adi to stop her and say sorry. Adi too wants Aaliya to understand his love. The cab comes and Aaliya says bye to Adi. He wants to accompany Aaliya till home, but his ego doesn’t let him do that.

Next morning, mother of one of Pihu’s friend calls Raman and checks with him whether he met Pihu as she had dropped her to his house last night. She says Pihu wanted to surprise them so she came a day before. Raman gets worried when he doesn’t find her in the house despite checking with everyone. Madhavi comes and tells that Pihu came to her house at night. Raman finds that Pihu has fever and wants to meet Shagun. He asks Adi to call Shagun.

Adi hesitantly goes to Mani’s house, and finds that Shagun is not there. Adi asks Aaliya to tell Shagun that Pihu needs her. Aaliya says Adi to take her with him as she can take care of Pihu. Adi refuses rudely. They fight again.

The Police come to Mani’s house in the presence of Shagun and Mani. The ask Shagun to help them in getting the statement of the caretaker in Australia. Shagun says that she will do that. Mani hears it and questions Shagun why he was not informed about the blackmailer’s incident. He again gets angry with Shagun and leaves. Raman asks Shagun, is she planning to leave Mani too. Shagun get irritated and says that it is none of his business.

Ishita is coming back in a cab. The cab driver injures himself while repairing the engine. Ishita takes him to her clinic to put a tetanus injection. When the nurse pulls out his jacket, Ishita finds a tattoo on his arm. She gets alarmed as it is the same tattoo which was on the arm of the blackmailer. The taxi driver tells her that this tattoo is common in his family and all the men have the same design in their arm. He tells that his nephew Suhail Behl also has the same tattoo. He shows his picture too. Ishita gets shocked.

