Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun gets back her partial memory

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th August 2017 full episode written update: Doctor asks about Shagun’s husband and Shagun takes Mani’s name. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th August 2017 full episode written update: Doctor asks about Shagun’s husband and Shagun takes Mani’s name.

Shagun says this is non sense and she hasn’t heard of any such name as Mani. The man says he has their marriage certificate and shows it to Shagun, while Ishita prays that Shagun recalls everything after seeing the marriage certificate. Shagun sees the certificate and faints while Ishita runs to help her, and asks the man to call the ambulance.

There Pihu is making Rakhi at school and Riya joins her and asks why she is making so many Rakhis. Pihu tells her that she has two brothers Aadi and Shravan but Ishita has said that this time even brothers will tie Rakhis to sisters. Riya says that is so cool and tells Pihu that she has no brother. Pihu asks her to join them and she can tie Rakhi to Aadi and Shravan. Riya says she’ll seek permission from her mother through mail. Pihu finds it strange that she talks to her mother through texts and mail.

Ashok asks them to stop and doesn’t let the ambulance go. Aadi asks him to back off as he won’t let him endanger his mother further. Ashok hits him and he falls when Ishita tells Ashok that Shagun is lying in ambulance and why isn’t he able to analyse the situation. Ashok grabs Ishita’s neck and chokes her when Aadi, Bala and Mr Bhalla try to stop him but they fail and the inspector comes there and stops him. Ashok says to him that they are taking Shagun forcefully when he and Shagun were about to marry as they love each other. Inspector asks him to shut up as they know he is a politician with a ruined image and he has been following him from past few days and he knows what he is up to. Ashok leaves from there and inspector asks Ishita to keep him updated.

Kiran goes to pick kids from school and drops them at Bhalla house where she meets Santoshi and Madhu and Madhu scolds her for telling the kids that Shagun is in hospital. Kiran says Pihu is really wise and kids these days are more wise than them. Madhu says she need not tell them how to raise kids while Kiran gives her a box of sweets that she made and leaves. Madhu asks Neelu to throw it in dustbin and goes to kitchen. Santoshi asks Neelu to hide it but not throw it in the dustbin. Santoshi asks Madhu why she is behaving so cold with Kiran when she is so wise. Madhu asks her to not interfere in her family matters and she can’t give Vandu’s place to anyone. Santoshi feels very bad.

There doctor tells Ishita, Aaliya, Aadi and Ruhi that Shagun is recovering but she is still in sensitive condition.

Doctor goes to Shagun for counseling and asks her what’s her name. Shagun tells her name and then doctor asks about her husband’s name and Shagun says it’s Mani and Ishita and Aaliya feel glad listening to this.

