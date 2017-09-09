Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 September 2017 full episode written update: Raman gets to know that Ruhi met Nikhil

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 September 2017 full episode written update: Raman (Karan Patel) gets to know that Ruhi (Aditi Bhatiya) met Nikhil without telling him. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 September 2017 full episode written update: Raman (Karan Patel) gets to know that Ruhi (Aditi Bhatiya) met Nikhil without telling him.

Bala is tensed about Shravan as to who will convince him. At Bhalla house Ishita, Raman and Mr Bhalla are discussing about Bala and Kiran’s wedding when the bell rings and Aaliya opens the door and finds Shagun there and Ishita welcomes her and says it’s good that she is here as she’ll be needing her help. Shagun asks what for and Ishita tells her about Bala and Kiran’s wedding and Shagun says this is not fair as no one informed her and they don’t consider her a family member. Ishita says she thought someone must have informed her. Meanwhile, the bell rings again and Ishita opens the door to find Pooja there. Pooja is all worried and asks them to call Ruhi. Raman calls Ruhi and Pooja asks her if Riya is with her and informs then that Riya is missing. Everyone is tensed and Pooja says she knows Nikhil has kidnapped her as he had threatened her that he’ll take her away.

There Kshitija offers sweets to Param and Param asks what’s the good news. Kshitija says Kiran is about to become her mom and tells him that he is the first friend she is sharing this good news with. As Param is about to pick the sweets Shravan comes there and spills the sweets and says he won’t let Kiran become his mother and takes her inside.

Raman says they should go to police and when Ruhi tries to say something Raman asks her to stay quiet and stop taking his side after all this. Ishita asks him to think before involving police but Raman says they can’t risk with a child. Pihu comes there and says she knows where Riya is and she is going there too. Raman asks what she is talking about and she says they have an extra class at school for children who didn’t attend the school. She says that she showed the note in her dairy to Ruhi and asks her how can she forget. Ruhi covers her up and says she forgot and Pihu asks her to come along to drop her at school.

There Madhu gives some jewellery to Kiran and says she got this for Vanda, but now she wants Kiran to keep them when Shravan comes there and snatches the jewellery box from her and asks Madhu how can she do this. He misbehaves with Kiran and Bala comes and slaps him and asks him to behave. Kiran scolds Bala for hitting Shravan and says he should resolve the matter by talking but hitting him is no way to behave. She apologises to Bala and says she won’t marry him till Shravan is happy. Shravan says he would never be happy with her and leaves. Kshitija asks Kiran if she won’t become her mom now and Kiran becomes emotional and leaves.

Ruhi and Pihu are in car when Ruhi asks Pihu why she lied and Pihu says she recalled that Santoshi used to say that a lie for someone’s good is of no harm. Ruhi asks her to explain and she tells her that Riya informed her that she is going to meet Nikhil and she heard that Raman and Pooja were going to police so she lied. She says Riya badly wanted to meet Nikhil and now they’ll pick her from there and drop her home.

After Pooja leaves Shagun asks about the matter and Ishita tells her about Nikhil and Ruhi. Aaliya says she’ll involve Ruhi in Bala and Kiran’s wedding arrangements to distract her when Madhu comes and tells them about Shravan’s behavior.

Next Ruhi and Pihu go to Nikhil’s house and Ruhi says they are here to take Riya along and tells Riya that she shouldn’t have come here like this. Pihu asks her to come along as her mom is worried and they were about to file a missing complaint. Meanwhile, Nikhil’s flat owner comes there and tells him that he’ll have to vacate the flat as he has got a complaint against him that he is a bachelor and he came home drunk the previous night and misbehaved with the guard. Riya tells him that her father is not a bad man and Pihu backs her up and says he is about to get married to Ruhi. Riya offers him tea and says he makes nice tea. He comes in and Ruhi and Nikhil go to kitchen and Nikhil apologises to her for getting her into this and says he doesn’t know how to make tea. Ruhi says she’ll make it.

Next, Ishita goes to Raman’s office and asks him to talk to Shravan when Nikhil’s landlord visits Raman’s office to tell him that he has found a flat that he wanted for his daughter. He sees Ruhi’s photograph on Raman’s desk and asks who is she. Raman tells him that she is his daughter for whom he wants the flat. He congratulates Raman for her engagement and says he must be buying the flat to gift her for her wedding with Nikhil.

